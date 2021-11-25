NI Paralympics star Michael McKillop announces retirement

Northern Ireland Paralympic hero Michael McKillop has called time on a glittering career, thanking his wife and parents for helping him “achieve my dreams”.

The Ballymena man penned a social media post on Thursday evening explaining it was one of the “hardest decisions I’ve had to make”.

The 31-year-old runner competed in his final Paralympic games in Tokyo during the summer.

At the time he admitted it was going to be his last race after finishing a disappointing eighth in the T38 men’s 1500m final.

In his farewell message from racing, McKillop said it was “time to call it a day” with a “smile on my face and tears in my eyes”.

“I knew this day would come at some stage, but it’s a day I never wanted to arrive,” he said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“I have some amazing memories to take away. From competing at my first European Companionships back in 2005 age 15 to Tokyo 2020 age 31, I am so fortunate to have had such an amazing career within the sport I love and this has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make.

“I believe that announcing my retiring today is the right thing to do. I’ve always said I wanted to compete and be competitive at the highest level in sport for the island of Ireland. I feel like I’ve done that over the last 16 years.”

McKillop had been a dominant force for many years in the T37 category – for athletes with cerebral palsy.

The Northern Irish runner won gold in the Beijing and Rio Olympics for Ireland, with his crowning achievement being double gold in the 800m and 1,500m in London in 2012.

Between the 2006 and 2019 World Championships, McKillop didn't lose a race, achieving gold in Doha, Christchurch and Assen.

In the statement he added: “But lastly a special mention to my parents, without them this dream couldn’t have happened.

“From a young age they believed in me and gave me the opportunity to TRY. Having a child diagnosed with a disability is any parents worst nightmare.

“They gave me the courage to embrace my differences, encouraging me to use them to my advantage. These differences allowed me to dream of becoming an international runner one day.

“Something I took full advantage of over the last 16 years. They have given me the platform to become an accomplished athlete on the world stage, helping my dreams come true.

“I am happily running away from competitive Paralympic sport knowing that I gave it my all. See you all on a start line somewhere soon to have some fun.”