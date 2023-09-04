NI parents ‘at breaking point’ over exorbitant childcare costs, says new survey

Campaign group is urging Executive to prioritise the issue when it returns

Tina McKenzie from the FSB believes that NI women need help with childcare costs

A grassroots campaign group which represents local parents said families are being “pushed to breaking point” after their survey showed childcare in Northern Ireland is the most expensive in Europe.

A survey of nearly 3,000 parents by Melted Parents NI (MPNI) found that the average costs of having two children in full-time childcare was nearly £25,000, only £260 less than the average salary in Northern Ireland.

MPNI has said that the results of the survey showed over 80% of parents said their childcare costs were higher than their mortgage.

Among the findings was that 80% of parents said that childcare costs had been a key factor in their decision to not have more children, with some families saying they had terminated pregnancies as they couldn’t afford the additional childcare bills.

One parent who responded to the survey anonymously shared the personal impact of childcare costs on her family.

The mum-of-two considered taking a career break following the birth of their second child, but this was denied due to staffing pressures in the NHS.

“We are now in £19,000 [of] debt and our marriage is at its end, with arguments due to money stress. We feel we’re the only people struggling so much,” she said.

“We can’t do anything with our children all summer to save money for food. My mental health is at its worst. My husband feels he has let down our family, but he’s amazing. He has been having suicidal thoughts because of the stress. It’s not the doctors help we need, it’s financial help,” she said.

Over 80% of families said that the cost of childcare had an impact on their mental health, with over 70% admitting it had impacted on their relationships.

Rebecca Harper of MPNI said that politicians need to prioritise the delivery of a childcare strategy in the next Executive.

“Our survey results demonstrate the real cost of childcare on families in Northern Ireland. With what we believe is the highest cost in Europe, many families are being pushed to breaking point. Our families are feeling the effects on their mental health, their relationships, their careers, as well as their ability to even have children in the first place,” said Ms Harper.

Ms Harper added: “We are asking all political parties in Northern Ireland to prioritise the delivery of a childcare strategy by an incoming Executive and are urging them to agree on it being on the agenda at the first Executive meeting, as well as publishing a timeframe for delivery in the first 100 days of a new government.”

According to the survey nearly 70% of parents may have to leave the workplace in order to bring down childcare bills.

Policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses, Tina McKenzie, said that “thousands of women are being denied an opportunity to play their part” in Northern Ireland’s economy due to a “lack of investment in childcare”.

Ms McKenzie added: “At the moment, too many parents and guardians — primarily women — are being forced to leave the workforce or are being prevented from entering it because of a lack of vision, strategy, and investment. That must change.”

MPNI was set up in March 2023 by a group of parents who were frustrated by the lack of childcare support in Northern Ireland. The group now has almost 10,000 followers online.

Ms Harper said: “A childcare strategy has supposedly been in development for the past decade, with a commitment in New Decade New Approach to the delivery of a strategy in 2020, but nothing has been delivered. This isn’t good enough and we demand action”.

Northern Ireland currently ranks last in the UK and Ireland in terms of access to childcare support for working families. In other parts of the UK families are able to access 30 hours of free early learning and childcare for three and four year olds.

Meanwhile families in Northern Ireland can only access 12.5 hours of pre-school education for all four year olds during term time.