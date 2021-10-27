NI pet owners urged to look after four-legged friends during Halloween celebrations

A Northern Ireland animal welfare charity has urged the public enjoying the upcoming Halloween festivities to look out for their pets.

While many will be enjoying spectacular fireworks displays and an assortment of sweets and other tasty treats, the USPCA highlighted the distressing time the spooky season can be for our four-legged friends.

The charity pointed to fireworks in particular as a stress trigger for many animals and said people should look out for some of the tell-tale signs of distress such as: panting, barking, whining, pacing around and shivering.

They also highlighted other aspects of Halloween to pay attention to, such as sweets and chocolate – likely to be appearing in their droves around many households, but also dangerously toxic to pets.

Wrappers from products have also been highlighted as a potential hazard over choking concerns.

Many will also be dressing their animals up in fitting Halloween costumes, with the USPCA adding that people should ensure their pets are comfortable in the attire.

They advised it is best to avoid costumes which use elastic bands and head accessories, saying these can obscure a pet’s vision.

USPCA Development Manager, Colleen Tinnelly, said, “Halloween can be a really enjoyable time of the year however as pet owners, there are a few things to keep in mind to see your pet safely through the celebrations.

“Fireworks can often spook our pets so we would recommend keeping them indoors to help reduce anxiety and the chance of them escaping due to fright.

“It’s vital to ensure that their microchip details are accurate and up to date. Microchips are a legal requirement for dogs and an important part of responsible pet ownership – they also increase your chances of reuniting with your beloved pet should you be separated.

“We would also recommend walking your dog earlier in the day, prior to any firework celebrations.

“During displays it's important to provide your pet with a safe and comfortable space to help reduce fear and anxiety.

“Draw curtains, keep the television or radio on and a little louder than normal, and provide a suitable hiding spot for them to retreat to if needed.

“If your pet is severely affected by fireworks, our veterinary team can provide great advice and treatments to help.”