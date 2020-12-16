NI physio Kirsty Moffett killed in New Zealand crash 'had a heart for everyone'

Kirsty Moffett died in a car crash in New Zealand on Sunday

The family of a young woman from Northern Ireland killed in a road traffic collision in New Zealand has described her as "selfless, smart and funny".

Kirsty Moffett (28), who was originally from Waringstown in Co Down, was working as a physiotherapist at Dunedin Hospital on South Island, where she moved two years ago.

She passed away on December 13 from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision in the small town of Roxburg.

Her grief-stricken parents, Sam and Hazel, along with her siblings, remain in Northern Ireland, awaiting the return of her remains from New Zealand.

Paying tribute on behalf of her family, Ms Moffett's uncle, Rev Adrian Moffett, said they were all numb with pain.

Speaking to this newspaper, he added: "Our family will remember Kirsty as a girl who was selfless, always thinking of others and who had a heart for everyone. She was smart, funny and always adventurous."

Gifted runner Ms Moffett was a Northern Ireland under-21 champion in the 200 metres and in October this year became the first woman to win a gruelling cross-country race in Dunedin.

Rev Moffett recalled his niece's life both in Northern Ireland and in New Zealand, where her colleagues at Dunedin Hospital held a memorial service on Tuesday morning.

"Kirsty had just celebrated her 28th birthday (before the crash)," he explained.

"She had been a pupil of Banbridge High School, Banbridge Academy.

"At school she developed an interest in running and she had gone on to become the under-21 champion in Northern Ireland in the 200 metres.

"She was a member of the City of Lisburn Running Club and had gained her coaching badges.

"She had also coached in Banbridge Running Club.

"In New Zealand she had also continued with her interest in running and had developed more towards half-marathons and marathons.

"She was the first woman to win the Three Peaks, a 26-kilometre run in New Zealand. One of her parents' favourite photographs is of her after she completed this race, looking as if she was just about to start it."

Ms Moffett graduated from Ulster University in Jordanstown in physiotherapist, working for a time as a physiotherapist for Dromore Rugby Club before moving to Lincoln in England.

Rev Moffett continued: "Two years ago, Kirsty moved to New Zealand, where she took up a post in Dunedin Hospital.

"Her colleagues at that hospital held a memorial service for her on Tuesday."

"Kirsty, on her social media, described herself as a girl who loved God, sport, music and life and had dedicated much of her life helping others.

"She was involved in her home church of Waringstown Presbyterian and in New Zealand she was involved with the Dunedin Community Church, where she acted a youth leader and was also part of the music team.

"This is a very painful time for her parents, who are numb right now, but we are a large and close family who are giving them as much support as we can."

Funeral arrangements for Ms Moffett will be announced at a later date.