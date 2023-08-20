NI pipe band finish runners-up at World Championships held in Glasgow

Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band of Lisburn who came second at the World Championships

In a spectacular finale in Scotland, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band were crowned winners for the first time.

The band, based in Bathgate, West Lothian, fought off stiff competition from runners-up and 2022 champions, Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band of Lisburn.

Inveraray and District Pipe Band finished in third place.

This year’s ‘ultimate battle of the bands’, which took place on Glasgow Green on Friday and Saturday, attracted around 35,000 spectators.

The highly anticipated championships represent the pinnacle of the competitive pipe band calendar, attracting thousands of pipers and drummers to Scotland.

Glasgow first hosted the championships 75 years ago, and has hosted the event every year since 1986.

The 2023 championships saw 15 countries represented.

With 190 bands taking part in this year’s Worlds, just under 9,000 pipers and drummers took to the field to play over the two days.

The nations featuring in this year’s line-up of contenders included Australia, Canada, USA, England, Northern Ireland, Israel, Malaysia, and Zimbabwe.

The largest contingent of bands — 116 in total — came from Scotland.

Jacqueline McLaren, Chieftain of The World Pipe Band Championships, said: “It has been wonderful for the city to host the Worlds once again, bringing together the planet’s finest and most talented pipers and drummers.

“It’s a contest of huge importance to the global pipe band community and a firm cultural favourite here.

“Our thanks go to all the musicians and, of course, congratulations to Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band on bringing the World Champions title back home to Scotland.” Kevin Reilly, chairman of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: “All of the pipers and drummers who gathered in Glasgow for this year’s championships did their bands and their countries proud.

“They treated our audiences to an incredible display of talent and skill, making the event a huge success and unforgettable experience. Huge congratulations go to our 2023 World Champions Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band — they are very deserving winners.”