NI political leaders react to Rishi Sunak becoming PM, as Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says he must ‘deal with protocol’

Unionist leaders have congratulated new Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak on his new role but insist the challenge remains to “deal with the protocol” and “restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom”.

Mr Sunak will become the next prime minister after his leadership rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out on Monday.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the unity of the UK “must be protected”.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol has polluted every area of government,” he stated. “It is undermining our economy and jeopardising the supply of medicines.

"It is driving up transport costs and the price of goods on our shelves, worsening the cost-of-living crisis.

“The protocol is also incompatible with the restoration of devolved government in Northern Ireland.

“If the prime minister wants to see a fully functioning Stormont, then he must deal with it once and for all. Delivering that solution would be a very powerful signal that that he is focused on building a better future for everyone.

“Everyone in Northern Ireland deserves a solution that can allow Stormont Ministers to get on with their job and make Northern Ireland a better place.”

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill tweeted in reaction to Sunak’s party picking him as leader saying “In May people voted for change. I’ve been ready for form an Executive with others to help workers and families under real pressure with the cost of living crisis."

“@RishiSunak must prioritise restoration of the executive here and respect for democracy.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said Mr Sunak must “prioritise reform of the institutions to end ransom politics”.

“Rishi Sunak needs to recognise, even if a solution to the protocol can be agreed with the EU, there remains an inherent instability at the heart of our institutions,” she said.

"The protocol is only the latest in a long line of grievances to have collapsed Stormont. Until the institutions are reformed to remove the vetoes the largest parties wield over Executive formation, the crisis-collapse cycle will continue.

“As this week’s deadline for the formation of an Executive fast approaches, the need for reform is more pressing than ever.

"Allowing those willing to participate in an Executive to do so would secure the long-term viability of the institutions and stop them being held hostage by any single in future.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie congratulated Mr Sunak on his new role, saying the UK is “desperate for a strong and stable Government which will focus on doing what`s right for all four corners of our Nation.”

“Northern Ireland needs better Government and that means the restoration of the devolved institutions,” he said.

"One of the new Prime Minister`s priorities must be resolving the political impasse and dealing with the issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

He added Northern Ireland “cannot continue to be used as political football between the United Kingdom and the EU” and the Protocol “must be replaced with a deal that works for everyone”

"There should be no checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland that are staying here. Everyone knows what needs to be done and now is the time to be getting on with it.”

Mr Beattie ended by saying his party is ready to “fight in another Assembly” election and advised Mr Sunak takes the “next few days to reflect and consult on what is the best way forward for Northern Ireland.”

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Sunak’s appointment was a “farce” and his “predecessors have completely destroyed the public’s confidence in politics and public service and wrecked the economy and he should not be allowed another two years to desperately attempt to clean up their mess”.

“It is completely illegitimate and an affront to democracy for the Tories to elevate Rishi Sunak to the position of Prime Minister with no mandate whatsoever.

“The circus that has surrounded British politics has to end and the only way to do that is through a General Election and the establishment of a Labour-led Government.

"People in the North and Britain are facing extreme pressure as a result of the cost of living emergency, made even worse by the incomprehensible budget that ended Liz Truss’ tenure.”

Ms Long's Alliance Party colleague Stephen Farry MP said that while Sunak’s political rise is “historic”, his mandate is “questionable”.

He tweeted: “Rishi Sunak’s rise to become Prime Minister is historic. However, his mandate is questionable. Nevertheless, he does have real choices on what he does for the UK economy and public services, and what approach he takes to NI. I hope he makes the right calls.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin tweeted his congratulations to Mr Sunak on becoming Tory leader, saying: “I look forward to working with you, as British PM, on the important issues we face on these islands, and globally."

Chair of the NI committee Simon Hoare offered some insight into Mr Sunak’s premiership saying the new Conservative leader told the party on Monday that there will be no early general election.

Mr Hoare told reporters: "He is actually going to hit the ground running. We have no time to lose.

"Certainly, he said that there will be no early general election."

Ann McGregor, Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Mr Sunak takes the role of PM during “exceptionally challenging time.”

"Businesses will hope his appointment will lead to the economic stability and political certainty that is so urgently required,” she said.

“Given the significant fiscal pressures we face and with only days left until Northern Ireland could find itself without devolved Ministers, we would urge the new Prime Minister and the UK government to do all that they can, without delay, to work with local parties to restore a fully functioning Executive.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said that if Mr Sunak is “truly to be prime minister”, he must “reverse the sovereignty-grab of the EU over Northern Ireland”.

“This is the core constitutional issue which he must deal with,” said Mr Allister, adding that this is what determines the future of Stormont and the reinstatement of the Assembly here.

“Restoration of NI to an ‘equal footing’ with GB in terms of trade between and within the United Kingdom (as required by Art 6 of the Acts of Union) and having us govern solely by UK laws is the touchstone,” he said.

“It is the sovereignty issue which also determines the future of Stormont.”

Mr Allister added that Northern Ireland is currently being treated like a “colony” and that the new prime minister will be judged on how he deals with the “Union-dismantling protocol”.

People Before Profit Gerry Carroll said: “Sunak’s coronation spells disaster for ordinary people.

“This multi-millionaire magnate once boasted of having no working-class friends, and he will be no friend to the vast majority of us. With a share in a £730m fortune, he is a leader of the rich and for the rich.

“When the rest of us were in lockdown, he and Boris Johnson were partying in Downing Street. They are equally unfit for leadership.”

Mr Carroll said communities must organise against this undemocratic Tory government.