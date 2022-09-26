NI politicians express anger after UVF mob tries to drive family out of Carrickfergus home

Gang gathered in Carrickfergus estate last week

Politicians have condemned those involved in a paramilitary-style ‘show of strength’ in Carrickfergus on Thursday evening.

Over a dozen masked men gathered in the Glenfield estate, seemingly in an attempt to drive a family out of their home.

It is understood the display was related to a previous incident between two teenage girls.

As the gang of men walked closer to a property, the homeowner can be heard shouting: “Over a kid’s fight? Big men. Kids f*****g fight, and youse turn up acting hard.

“What the f*** is this about? There are kids in this house, you scumbags. Youse turn up over kids fighting. Catch a grip.”

Addressing another male, the homeowner adds: “We came to see you, not run to paramilitaries. Catch a grip. This is between us and you, not them d*******s.”

A large group walking in the Milebush area of Carrickfergus

The mobile phone footage has been widely shared on social media. So too has an emergency phone call to police with the caller saying: “There are masked men about to attack my house. Get up here now… can you just get up here quick?”

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon says there is no place for armed loyalist gangs in our society and they should “leave the stage”.

“Reports that a masked loyalist gang attempted to intimidate a family and force them from their home in Carrickfergus are shocking and disgraceful,” she said. “It is now 24 years since our peace agreement, the Good Friday was endorsed in referenda by the people of Ireland, north and south.

“Yet in 2022, loyalist paramilitaries continue to be involved in murder, racketeering, extortion, drug dealing and issuing sectarian threats. This type of activity must end and these paramilitary gangs should leave the stage.”

Writing on Twitter, Justice Minister Naomi Long described the video footage as “very concerning” and said she would be informing the PSNI.

The PSNI confirmed it received a report of a number of people outside a house in the Cragfergus Avenue area of Carrickfergus shortly before 8.40pm on Thursday. “Officers attended and everything was calm on arrival,” they added.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said he “utterly condemned” the “disappointing, out of hand” display. He maintained that Carrickfergus is a good place to live and this is not the sort of behaviour locals want..

A DUP spokesman added: “There is no place for paramilitaries in Northern Ireland. We condemn outright any form of paramilitary activity.”

Elsewhere, a senior Glasgow councillor, the SNP’s Ruairi Kelly, who is originally from Carrickfergus, wrote on Twitter: “I see Carrickfergus hasn't changed since I was a child. Drug dealers and thugs still given impunity to terrorise communities.”

Meanwhile on Sunday, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie responded to claims the UVF are preparing for a “winter of discontent” if the new prime minister, Liz Truss, fails to deliver on Protocol promises.

In a tweet Mr Beattie said: “Get a grip and get lost — society have moved past your criminal, drug dealing antics. You may think you can pull the nose of some but you can’t manipulate the silent majority.”