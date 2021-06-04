NI politicians share ‘young fashion icon’ photos as part of new Twitter craze

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill shared a picture as part of the "young fashion icon" craze on Twitter.

Northern Ireland politicians have been sharing fashion statements from their younger days as part of a new Twitter craze.

First and Deputy First Ministers Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill were among those to post pictures that shows they were a “fashion icon” in their youth.

Former DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly posted her own photo along with a number of famous faces revealing their past looks including television presenter and author Richard Osman, comedian Rachel Parris as well as Bill and Ted actor Alex Winter.

