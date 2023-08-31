NI population rises to 1.9 million as ageing trend continues

The growth was driven by a high birth rate and net migration.

Population growth has repeatedly shown an upward trend, with the number of people living in NI rising by 14% since 1997.

A high number of births, an ageing population and positive net migration have resulted in Northern Ireland’s population reaching 1.9 million, the latest statistics have shown.

The data has been included in the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA)’s 2022 Mid-Year Population Estimates for Northern Ireland, published on Thursday.

An increase of 6,000 people between mid-2021 and mid-2022 represents a 0.3% increase to the recorded figure of 1,910,500.

Over the last decade, the population of Northern Ireland has increased by a total of 85,900, with an average year-on-year increase of 0.5%.

The latest growth has been driven by natural change, with 21,500 births and just 17,700 deaths recorded over the year leaving a positive figure of 3,800.

Net migration was also in positive figures for the first time since mid-2019, with 27,000 people moving to NI and 24,700 leaving over the 12-month period.

The figures also show the continuing ageing of the population, with the number of older people (aged 65 and over) increasing over the year by 1.9% to 335,400 people.

Within this group, those aged 85 and over increased by 2.1% to 41,000 people. The number of children (aged under 16) remained stable at 389,400.

In mid-2022, one in six people in Northern Ireland were aged 65 and over.

All but one local government district recorded increases in population, with Causeway Coast and Glens the only area to experience a decline (-02.%) due to negative net migration.

In contrast, Belfast saw the biggest rise (0.9%) with net migration again the driving factor.

Mid Ulster experienced the largest natural change, with 1,965 births and 1,250 deaths, while the biggest natural decline came in Ards and North Down, which saw 1,499 births and 1,756 deaths.