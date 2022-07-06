NI poultry farmers ‘used falsified documents’ in planning cases

Agency launches internal probe into dozens of applications as situation labelled ‘alarming’

Applications for poultry farms have allegedly used “falsified” documents needed to obtain planning permission in councils across Northern Ireland.

Teagasc, the Republic of Ireland’s agri-food agency, has launched an internal investigation into dozens of Northern Irish poultry farmers’ planning applications.

The agency said it found that most of the cases used documents, purporting to have been issued on its behalf, which were either completely “falsified” or “altered” without its knowledge or consent.

Such documents, which relate to the export of animal manure across the border into the Republic, are vital to satisfy environmental regulations and therefore ensure planning applications gain approval.

The revelations prompted authorities to investigate the matter – including several Stormont departments. Enforcement cases have been opened by the NI Environment Agency (NIEA) and several councils.

However, experts have told The Detail investigative website that government agencies have failed to both prevent and adequately tackle the problem — with none of the relevant authorities committing to a comprehensive investigation.

Friends of the Earth NI has said the situation is alarming and “could have serious environmental consequences.”

The Detail revealed that Teagasc launched an investigation into the alleged falsification of its documents after being alerted by a member of the public.

Out of a sample of 38 planning applications which used Teagasc letters, the agency said it found that in 60% of cases the letters were “falsified” or “altered” without its knowledge or consent, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

Describing it as “a matter of significant concern”, Teagasc said it was “clear” from its investigation “that there exists a significant level of falsification and alteration, without consent, of documents in support of Northern Ireland planning applications”.

A team of journalists reporting for The Detail, The Guardian and Noteworthy discovered over 40 additional planning applications submitted between 2015 and 2021 in which Teagasc letters were included as part of the application. Most were for units ranging from 16,000 to 32,000 chickens each.

Attempts were made to contact all farmers in the Republic whose names appear on the letters as the recipients of litter. While some farmers said the letters were legitimate, eight said they had no knowledge of signing any agreement to take litter. Some of their details were used on multiple applications.

Additionally, the investigation discovered that allegedly fabricated documents purporting to be from the Republic’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) were also submitted in other planning applications in Northern Ireland for poultry farms.

The EPA said it was able to quickly identify major inconsistencies in the documents, and took the issue of allegedly fabricated letters “very seriously”. It carried out an internal investigation – but said any allegations should be raised with NI planning authorities.

DAERA also said that “the use of fraudulent documents to support applications for planning permission is primarily a matter for NI Planning Authorities to investigate.” Pressed if it would investigate the 40-plus new cases identified, DAERA would only say that the outcome of its current probe could “potentially” lead to wider scrutiny.

This means that to date no authority in either jurisdiction is currently carrying out a comprehensive investigation.

The NIEA, which is a part of DAERA, said it launched an investigation and found “specific concerns” in two council areas “regarding alleged breaches of planning conditions at four sites” and has “initiated action against the operators of three of the sites” relating to the failure to submit manure export records to the department.

Moy Park, which dominates the poultry sector in Northern Ireland, made it clear it is not aware of any of the allegations. The findings do not relate to the practices of the company.

Read the full story at www.TheDetail.tv. This article was developed with the support of the Journalismfund.eu