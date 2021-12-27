NI priest Fr Gary Donegan recalls Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s visit to Holy Cross in 2001 – ‘He lived up to everything’

PACEMAKER BELFAST, 5/11/2001: Archbishop Desmond Tutu from South Africa chats with schoolgirls from Holy Cross School in Belfast. Archbishop Tutu was in Belfast to address a human rights conference organised by the Committee for the Administration of Justice. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

They say you should never meet your heroes, but a priest that was serving in Ardoyne during the conflict at Holy Cross primary school 20 years ago has said this didn’t ring true for Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who “lived up to everything”.

“You felt you had been in the presence of somebody that was truly special and someone who left an indelible mark on anybody he met,” said Fr Gary Donegan, following the news that Archbishop Tutu had died on Boxing Day.

“He lived up to everything. There was a sincerity in him… He was very tactile,” Fr Donegan told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

“He was one of these people. Up until 9/11, Holy Cross was basically the biggest story in the world at the time. It was going out 24/7. He was obviously aware of it and he was visiting. We were led to believe he was advised not to get involved.

“But this man felt that if he could be in any way helpful.. And so he got right in there. You kind of felt that this man was different.”

In 2001, images of young crying pupils from the north Belfast primary school hit headlines across the world.

Loyalists held protests outside the school for 12 weeks, claiming that Catholics were regularly attacking their homes and denying them access to facilities.

Missiles were thrown at the children and their parents, including balloons filled with urine and pipe bombs, as they walked up Ardoyne Road to the school building, often escorted by riot police and British soldiers.

Archbishop Tutu, who passed away on Sunday aged 90, had helped end the apartheid regime in South Africa and visited Holy Cross to offer his support and guidance.

He had attended a school assembly that Fr Donegan was present for.

“He went into the assembly hall and he switched from this serious man, thinking ‘what can I actually do, with all the experience I have in negotiations and facing reconciliation’ - he suddenly turned and the children were mesmerised.

“He was jumping about, singing and dancing. He had the children in the palm of his hand. We were like children looking at him,” he said.

“This man had a charisma, he had an aura about him that was just different.”

Fr Aidan Troy, who was also at Holy Cross at the time, tweeted on Monday that he will always be grateful to Tutu for his time at the school.

Tutu had strong connections to Northern Ireland, a dedicated supporter of the Good Friday Agreement, he visited the country on several occasions over the years.

In 2006, he made a series of TV programmes here that brought together Troubles victims and perpetrators of violence, which included Sabrina Sorrie, the daughter of one of loyalist killer Michael Stone’s victims.

She said the world has lost a crusader for peace and reconciliation with the death of Archbishop Tutu.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Tutu was a "true human rights hero".

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald added: "His life was marked by a courageous determination to confront and oppose the injustice of apartheid in his beloved South Africa.”