NI prison search dogs praised for thwarting hundreds of attempts to illegally smuggle contraband

A selection of drugs and mobile phones discovered by search dogs in Maghaberry Prison.

Justice Minister Naomi Long and Maghaberry Prison Governor David Savage look on during a cell search demonstration by a sniffer dog and its handler.

Justice Minister Naomi Long meets one of the Northern Ireland Prison Service dogs and its handler at Maghaberry Prison.

Police search dogs have assisted in stopping more than 500 cases of illegal material being smuggled into Northern Ireland’s prisons over the past three years.

The work of the specialised canines was highlighted on Friday by Justice Minister Naomi Long on a visit to Maghaberry.

More than 40 dogs make up the NI Prison Service Dog Section, with the animals having uncovered everything from illegal substances like cannabis and cocaine, to mobile phones, phone chargers and sim cards.

There are 33 dog handlers employed across Maghaberry, Magilligan and Hydebank Wood Secure College and Women’s Prison.

In the last three years, the dogs have completed almost 16,000 searches of visitors entering the sites, with the animals kept busy with a range of shifts covering seven days-a-week.

Speaking after a demonstration of the prison dogs and their handlers, Governor Seaneen Farrelly explained all the animals are acquired where possible from animal rescue centres in Northern Ireland and across the UK.

“When rescue dogs are not available we will bring them in from reputable breeders,” he said.

“We’ve had German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois and have in the past used Dutch Herders for as general purpose and patrol dogs. Labradors, spaniels or a combination of both are our most common breeds for search work.

“However, we also use Pointers, Labradoodles, Weimaraners, Collie crosses or any combination of these which demonstrates an energy to search.

“In total we have 44 dogs, 26 of which are proactive and passive search dogs. Proactive dogs will search for drugs and mobile phones, phone chargers and sim cards. Passive dogs are deployed in each prison to search people, including visitors, and those prisoners returning from temporary release.

“The Dogs work a full range of shifts covering seven-days-a-week. They’ll work for six-seven years depending on their health and ability, and some have served us for 10 years, which is quite remarkable.”

Minister Naomi Long said the dogs play an “invaluable role” in the fight to stem the supply of drugs into prisons.

“By finding and seizing these dangerous drugs and other contraband we are protecting those people in our care,” she said.

“It is of course alarming to learn about drugs being found in prison, but equally it shows the efforts of Prison Service and in particular the Dogs Section to seize these drugs, are largely successful.”

She added: “As a dog lover myself, I was delighted to learn that quite a number of the dogs in our prisons come from rescue centres.

“To see them trained to such a professional standard is impressive and I would commend Prison Service dog handlers for their work in the fight against drugs in prisons - ultimately they are saving lives.”