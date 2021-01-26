NI Prison Service in need of more staff: report

Northern Ireland Prison Service staffing levels should be increased to provide better support to workers, the chair of a representative group has said.

A report has been published showing sickness absence has cost the Northern Ireland Prison Service (NIPS) more than £3.5m in the most recent year recorded.

Costs top £3m annually and reached £3,659,640 this year, the report on support services offered to staff commissioned by the Justice Minister Naomi Long shows.

More than a quarter of prison staff suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) but some support services offered to prison staff are under-used, and some older staff are concerned about speaking out about mental health, the report shows.

The expenditure in the support of mental health provision for staff in NIPS is low given that the opening budget for the service in 2020/21 is £105,995,000, and the staffing budget is £74.123 million, the report said - adding that the rise in numbers being medically retired and the associated cost should result in this level of spend being channelled towards early interventions for serving NIPS staff.

Ivor Dunne, chair of the Prison Officers' Association in Northern Ireland, said prison service staff often have to deal with suicide and self-harm despite not being trained as mental health professionals.

From April 2019 to March 2020, 988 absences were recorded in the prison service - 197 of which were stress-related. Mr Dunne said: "The report doesn't go far enough, all we get is that the Prison Service has more sick days than civil servants - an average civil servant doesn't see suicide, overdose or self-harm at work," he said.

"People don't want to know what goes on behind the grey wall."

Covid-19 has meant an increase in staff supervising prisoners and a decrease in assaults and drug trafficking, he said. "It shows that safe staffing levels do work and keep staff and prisoners safe."

Minister Long said she was committed to delivering measures to enhance support but added: "We should not underestimate the scale of the challenge that we will face in addressing the needs of former staff and it will take considerable time to do so."