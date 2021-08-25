NI prize-winning  astrophysicist Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell: I had to battle to secure place in science class

A Northern Ireland astrophysicist has told how she had to battle to secure a place in science class at school.

Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell has been awarded the Copley Medal, the Royal Society's highest prize and the world's oldest scientific prize, for her work on the discovery of pulsars in the 1960s.

She is the only second woman to be awarded the prize, after Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin, and follows in the footsteps of Charles Darwin, Steven Hawking and Albert Einstein as other recipients of the prize.

In an interview with RTE Radio 1 Morning Ireland on Wednesday, Prof Bell Burnell, from Lurgan, said that “this is a very special award”.

“In terms of prestige it is fantastic,” she said.

"With many more women having successful careers in science, and gaining recognition for their transformational work, I hope there will be many more female Copley winners in the near future.

"My career has not fitted a conventional - male - pattern.”

She added that, when she was sitting the Eleven Plus exam and progressing to secondary school in the mid-1950s, she had to “battle” to be placed in a science class, as girls needed a higher grade than boys.

“Back then girls did domestic science like cookery and needlework, and boys did science, and that was the norm, it was unquestioned, and girls just didn’t do science,” she explained.

“Nowadays boys and girls both do science which is great, as many girls are very good at scientists.”

At the age of 24 in 1967, she discovered radio signals called pulsars coming from rapidly spinning, super-dense neutron stars.

They are given the name pulsars because they appear to pulsate when viewed from earth.

She said that, despite this ground-breaking discovery, the wave of publicity afterwards was “pretty horrible”.

“Typically, they would interview my advisor who got the Nobel Prize and ask him about the scientific significance of the discovery and then turn to me for human interest stuff,” she said.

“They wanted a sexy picture of a young woman and the fact that I was a scientist just wasn’t featured.”

Prof Bell Burnell added that it is now “better for women” but “there is still some room for improvement”.

She added that: "I hope that my work and presence as a senior woman in science continues to encourage more women to pursue scientific careers."

The award includes a £25,000 gift which Prof Bell Burnell will add to the Institute of Physics' Bell Burnell Graduate Scholarship Fund, providing grants to graduate students from under-represented groups in physics.

The New York Times referred to Professor Bell Burnell as “the woman who changed astronomy forever”.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Lord Mayor Glenn Barr sent his congratulations.

“Originating from Lurgan, Dame Bell Burnell is a leading light for female scientific exploration and development globally in the field of astrophysics, and receipt of the Royal Society’s oldest scientific award is highly fitting for the caliber of her professional endeavors.

"Dame Bell Burnell is most recognised for her work on the discovery of the first radio pulsars in 1967, one of the major astronomical advances of the 20th century.

“Dame Bell Burnell’s father was an architect who helped design the Armagh Planetarium, and the inspiration behind this project laid the foundations for her to pursue astronomy professionally.

"She is an exemplary ambassador for female scientists internationally, the astronomy profession, and for the people of this borough.”