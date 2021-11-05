NI Protocol Article 16 could be triggered within weeks, as UK-EU negotiators meet

There is growing speculation the UK may trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the coming weeks.

It comes as Lord Frost and the EU vice-president Maros Sefcovic hold talks on Friday.

Reports suggest discussion is ongoing within the European Commission on how Brussels should respond to such a move from the UK.

Read more Majority believe Stormont should remain in place until May, as poll shows support for NI Protocol consensus

It is believed there are concrete discussions within the capitals of the EU about the potential response from the trading-bloc to an activation of the clause within the withdrawal agreement.

RTE report the EU’s response could be much swifter and more “radical” than previously expected.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The two senior negotiators are meeting with the UK and European Union still at loggerheads over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Lord Frost's meeting in Brussels with European Commission vice-president Mr Sefcovic is likely to focus on efforts to bridge the gap between the two sides on the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

To avoid a hard border with Ireland, the protocol effectively keeps Northern Ireland inside the EU's single market for goods, resulting in some checks for products crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain, which left the single market.

Lord Frost has claimed the conditions for using Article 16 - allowing parts of the deal to be suspended - have been met because of the difficulties being caused.

The UK also wants an end to the European Court of Justice's oversight role, something that Brussels has said is impossible.

Lord Frost has said he expects the issues around the protocol to be settled "one way or another" this autumn.

Earlier this week, Taoiseach Micheal Martin warned the British Government that any move to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol would be “irresponsible...unwise” and “reckless”.

The Irish premier told the Dail on Wednesday such a decision would have “far reaching implications” for the relationship between Dublin and London.

“We have acted in good faith, I think the European Commission has acted in good faith, and a good faith response is required from the United Kingdom government,” Mr Martin said.

“And I think if such an act was to be taken by the British government it would have far-reaching implications for the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union.”