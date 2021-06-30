NI Protocol ‘conflicts’ with Act of Union, but lawful given parliament actions, judge finds

Vichy France comparisons ‘wide of the mark and unhelpful,’ judge finds saying courts no place for high-level politics

The Northern Ireland Protocol is in conflict with the Act of Union, a judge has found.

However, given it was Parliament which enacted the legislation, it is lawful as it repeals part of the 1800 Act, Mr Justice Colton ruled in rejecting an argument brought by a group of unionists.

The judicial review was launched in the name of unionists from across the UK, including former DUP leader Arlene Foster, former UUP leader Steve Aiken, TUV leader Jim Allister, Belfast Agreement architect Lord Trimble, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Hoey.

They had also argued the protocol, created to protect the EU’s single market by placing a trade border in the Irish Sea, breached the Good Friday Agreement.

High Court judge Mr Justice Colton delivered his ruling on Wednesday morning in Belfast and dismissed all grounds of the challenge to the legality of the protocol.

Mr Justice Colton ruled the Protocol did not breach articles 1 and 42 of the 1998 legislation that enshrines the terms of the Good Friday peace agreement.

He also refused the judicial review ground that Northern Ireland citizens' human rights were being breached by being unable to influence the EU laws that apply in the region, by not being able to elect MEPs to the European Parliament.

He declared: "The making of treaties and the conduct of foreign affairs are matters of high level politics which are entirely unsuited to supervision by a court on a judicial review application."

The ruling represents a setback for the pan-unionist coalition staunchly opposed to the Protocol due to the constitutional damage they believe it has caused to Northern Ireland's position within the UK.

They are now expected to mount an appeal.

With NI remaining in the EU single market for goods, it has led to disruption to business at Irish Sea ports since January.

Counsel for the unionist grouping, former Northern Ireland Attorney General John Larkin QC, claimed the Protocol was incompatible with domestic and European law.

He argued that it had been "inflicted" on the region in breach of enshrined rights to representative democracy.

During submissions Mr Larkin branded the trading agreement between the UK and EU "legally rotten to the core".

It was contended that the Protocol breaches Article 6 of the Act of Union by leaving Northern Ireland inside the EU's customs union.

Tony McGleenan QC, representing the Government, countered that Parliament had full legal authority to implement the terms.

Part of the case centred on the concept of implied repeal, where a later Act is assumed to take precedence over earlier conflicting legislation.

Delivering judgment, Mr Justice Colton held that the 2018 Withdrawal Act overrides Article 6 of the Act of Union.

"The more general words of the Act of Union 1800 written 200 plus years ago in an entirely different economic and political era could not override the clear specific will of Parliament, as expressed through the Withdrawal Agreement and Protocol, in the context of the modern constitutional arrangements for Northern Ireland," he said.

"This matter must also be considered in light of the fact that every provision and clause of the Withdrawal Acts, the Protocol and associated documents were fully considered by Parliament."

He also concluded that the Northern Ireland Act 1998, which brought the Good Friday Agreement into law, has no impact on the legality of the changes brought in by the Protocol.

A further ground of challenge centred on an alleged infringement on the right to free elections within Article 3, Protocol 1 (A3P1) of the European Convention of Human Rights.

With Northern Ireland's citizens said to be subject to laws over which they have no say in, Mr Larkin branded the legislative changes "constitutional vandalism".

At one stage the region was likened to a colony, or the Vichy government in France under the Nazi regime during the Second World War.

Mr Justice Colton described those comparisons as wide of the mark and unhelpful.

"Whatever be the criticisms of the Protocol they are not apt for comparison with a World War which resulted in millions of deaths and widespread economic devastation," he said.

The judge added: "It is important to recognise that the Withdrawal Agreement including the Protocol has been thoroughly considered by the UK Parliament and has been enacted by way of primary legislation and regulations made under that primary legislation.

"The legislature was implementing the result of a referendum; the government was implementing a policy for which it obtained a mandate from the electorate in the UK and... ensured that Parliament approved any agreement it entered into with the EU.

"There has been a thorough review of the Protocol by Parliament."

It was stressed that Northern Ireland remains a part of the UK, electing members directly to the UK legislature which ratified the Withdrawal Agreement and can, if it desires, amend or repeal the associated Acts.

"In light of the democratic protections provided in the Protocol the means adopted by the UK are not disproportionate," Mr Justice Colton held.

"Residents in Northern Ireland have the right to vote for two legislatures, namely the Northern Ireland Assembly - of which three of the applicants are currently members - and the UK Parliament, who between them have the ongoing ability to influence, consent to or bring an end to existing and future EU laws arising from the safeguards and protections that have been built into the Protocol.

"In this way the A3P1 rights of residents in Northern Ireland have been protected."

Part of the challenge was directed at alleged breaches of Article 10 of the Treaty on European Union (TEU), which sets out how its functions are founded on representative democracy.

However, the judge concluded that the principle of Parliamentary sovereignty ultimately defeated claims of a violation of EU law.

He stated: "The court should not interfere with or ignore the clearly expressed will of Parliament in passing primary legislation to implement a valid agreement between contracting parties, both of which endorsed that Agreement through their respective constitutional orders."

A related case taken by loyalist pastor Clifford Peeples was also rejected.

The Belfast man's lawyers claimed the Protocol breaches the Good Friday accord and must be subject to a referendum.

But Mr Justice Colton determined: "The Protocol is the outworking of the political compromises designed to preserve and protect the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement." ends

Responding Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry wrote: “NI remains part of UK, via Principle of Consent. This is hardwired into EU Withdrawal Agreement.

“Time to stop reacting to the protocol in constitutional and economic terms, and focus on dealing with the practical challenges in pragmatic way.”

The SDLP’s MLA Matthew O’Toole added: “The judge found that the Act of Union does not override any and all subsequent legislation - because Parliament is sovereign - and indeed points out that elements of the AoU have been impliedly repealed before.”