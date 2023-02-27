NI Protocol deal: What are the key issues and potential pitfalls?

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast PA Photo

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Windsor later on Monday when they are expected to sign off on a new agreement on the NI Protocol. But what will be the key points NI politicians will be looking out for in the document which finally emerges?

The current process:

Northern Ireland is inside the EU’s single market for goods. That means an open trade border on the island of Ireland but in effect means that a sea border has been created instead. Products arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK are subject to checks and controls.

Goods are checked at NI ports on arrival from mainland UK

They can then be transported on into the Republic of Ireland once checked in Northern Ireland.

The new plan?

Goods arriving into Northern Ireland are split into two different lanes (green and red)

Good destined for Northern Ireland are sent through a ‘green’ line and will not be subject to checks as they will be remaining within the UK

Good destined for The Republic of Ireland will go through a ‘red’ line meaning they will be subjected to checks as they are destined to leave the UK for an EU.

Complications arise when goods arrive to be distributed across the whole of Ireland creating a logistical nightmare.

How green is the green lane?

The UK and EU have agreed that British goods which are staying in Northern Ireland should be subject to fewer checks and controls than products which are going to be moved across the border into the Republic of Ireland.

UK goods which are staying in Northern Ireland would use the green lane at NI ports, meaning they wouldn’t have to be checked and would require minimal paperwork. How minimal will be key. Unionists want to see ‘unfettered’ trade, meaning goods move freely within the UK.

Goods which are due to travel into Ireland would use the red lane meaning they would face customs processes and other checks at NI ports.

It is expected that companies will need to be registered as trusted traders to use the green lane. Companies will want to know what the initial and ongoing requirements are to qualify as a trusted trader.

There is also the question of who will need to be a trusted trader: The GB exporter? The Northern Ireland importer? The haulier carrying the goods? All three?

Support for traders?

A key issue for business is the extent to which the green lane will reduce the need for customs paperwork.

For most businesses in Northern Ireland the physical checking of goods has not been the major impact of the protocol, it has been the added bureaucracy.

They will want the green lane to reduce that to the greatest extent possible.

There is also the question of whether the UK government will continue funding the Trader Support Service which helps with the paperwork.

What about online shopping?

The NI Protocol should have meant that packages being sent from GB suppliers to NI consumers would require a customs declaration but that has never been implemented due to a “grace period.”

An option for a new deal make that “grace period” permanent which would see NI treated the same as the rest of the UK.

What about the supply of medicines?

Last year the EU acknowledged that the protocol, as originally agreed, would cause too much disruption to the supply of medicines to NI.

It changed some of its laws in an attempt to guarantee the supply of medicines from GB to Northern Ireland, but there have still been reports of shortages due to the extra paperwork required.

There are still many outstanding issues to sort over how medicine supplies reach NI and how this will be dealt with will be another key issue.

Will all VAT powers return to the UK government?

The protocol means that EU Value Added Tax and excise rules for goods generally apply in NI.

Currently changes to UK VAT rates don’t automatically apply to all goods.

It’s possible any deal will include the UK reverting to the original pre-Brexit position of handling VAT powers in NI - but unclear as to what goods that will apply to.

The role of EU law?

The EU has been clear that any protocol disputes which involve a matter of EU law should ultimately be settled by the European Court of Justice.

The DUP say no EU laws should apply in NI as they do not apply in the rest of the UK.

The UK wants the ECJ to be put at arms length, with mechanisms to ensure it rarely gets involved.

The DUP stance, once of their hardest red lines, is that no other country in the world would give a say to a foreign administration in making laws which affect the people if the country to which they belong.

As Northern Ireland is not an EU member state it does not have a formal way to influence EU rules. As such they are simply ‘imposed’ on NI trade, and different to what applies in the rest of the UK.

Stormont politicians and officials could be granted greater consultative input when the EU is drafting laws which will impact Northern Ireland, and has been called the “democratic deficit.”

The big question...?

Will what finally emerges in any new Protocol deal be enough to sell it to the DUP as ‘workable’? if it is, then there’s a chance the NI Assembly could be restored.