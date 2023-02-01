NI Protocol: DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson comments on potential customs deal between UK and EU

Sir Jeffery Donaldson, leader of the DUP, outside George Best Belfast City Airport (Liam McBurney/PA) — © Liam McBurney

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has given his reaction following reports of a deal emerging between the UK and EU which could lead to a to a breakthrough on the Protocol.

According to The Times, it has been reported the deal would mean routine checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern checks were no longer needed.

Responding to the reports on social media, he said: “UK Government and EU know that political progress in NI is built on the support of unionists & nationalists.

"Restoring the Executive and Assembly requires the protocol to be replaced with arrangements that reinstate NI’s place in the UK internal market & respect our constitutional position,” he added.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The EU has also said for the first time that the ECJ could only rule on cases relating to Northern Ireland if a case was referred by Northern Irish court.

However, a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) source indicated that the claim a deal had been struck did not reflect the reality of the current state of the talks.

The FCDO suggested the newspaper's report was speculative, saying officials were engaged in "intensive scoping talks" with Brussels and declining to pre-empt the discussions.

TUV leader Jim Allister also suggested the report in the newspaper was a “kite flying exercise” by the UK Government.

"The suggestions do nothing to address the fundamental sovereignty issues of Northern Ireland being subject to a foreign legislature whose laws we don’t make and can’t change,” Mr Allister said.

“Unless and until the U.K. reclaims the EU’s ill-gotten sovereignty over Northern Ireland, they are wasting everyone’s time."

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU in 2019 as a way to unlock the logjam over securing a Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Designed as a means to keep the Irish land border free-flowing, it moved regulatory and customs checks on goods to the Irish Sea, creating economic barriers on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The Times reported that the customs deal is largely based on the Government's proposals for a red and green lanes system - with the green lane for goods from Great Britain which are staying in the region and the red lane to check and control products going on to the Republic of Ireland and the rest of the EU.

A separate agreement would be negotiated on exports of meat and live animals to Northern Ireland, with the UK agreeing to maintain EU veterinary standards on goods destined for the province.

Citing government sources, The Times also reported that Brussels has made concessions of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), a key sticking point in UK-EU talks.

For the first time, it recognised that the ECJ could rule on Northern Ireland issues only if a case was referred by courts there, the newspaper said.

In response, the FCDO said: "Our priority is protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and preserving political stability in Northern Ireland and the UK internal market.

"Any solution on the Protocol must address the range of issues on the ground in Northern Ireland.

"We are currently engaging in intensive scoping talks with the EU to find solutions to these problems."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman on Monday also suggested no deal had been struck and that "intensive scoping" was under way.

The Times reported that while the customs element was apparently "finalised", the role of the ECJ and details of the veterinary arrangements were not.

Both sides are keen to reach an agreement to break the logjam over the contentious trading arrangements before April's landmark 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland's historic Good Friday peace agreement.

Many unionists in Northern Ireland are vehemently opposed to arrangements they claim have weakened the region's place within the union.

The devolved powersharing institutions at Stormont collapsed last year after the DUP withdrew co-operation as part of its protest against the protocol.