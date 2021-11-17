NI Protocol has ‘worried people’ about strength of Union, says Lord Frost

The Northern Ireland Protocol has “worried people” about the strength of the union, UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost has admitted.

The negotiator is in Belfast meeting local political parties with the UK and EU in talks to find solutions for issues around the protocol.

He argued the protocol has caused a “sense of economic and social concern” in Northern Ireland and continued to maintain triggering Article 16 is a "very real option".

He said he would "very much hope" to bring the talks with the EU to a conclusion.

"That's what we would most like to do. If we can't, if there can't be an agreement, then obviously the famous Article 16 is a very real option for us," he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“In a negotiation there is always a bit of give and take but what we are looking for is a solution that solves the difficulties that have arisen.”

Lord Frost argued that Article 16 was a “legitimate option”, after comments from EU vice-president Maros Sefcovic - his opposite number across the negotiating table – who warned of “very serious consequences” for EU-UK relations if the safeguard mechanism is triggered.

“The problem is that we are in a negotiation about a very significant real-world problem and I hear a lot of concerns from businesses about that real world problem. It is certainly our preference to resolve it without using Article 16,” added Lord Frost.

“If we use Article 16 it is about making trade flow more freely within the UK. I don’t see why it would help for the response to that from the EU to be sanctions retaliation and making trade more difficult... I hope everyone can step back from that.”

When asked how the NI Protocol has impacted on relations here and potential damage done to the union, Lord Frost argued Northern Ireland’s place is “strong”.

“When I look at polling here, I see one thing that emerges quite clearly which is that there is a very stark division on the protocol on the polls I've seen,” he said.

“There is a division of opinion on the subject. We would like to design, negotiate and agree something everyone can get behind.

“Northern Ireland’s place in the union is strong and this government is not neutral on this question.

“I think there is no doubt that the trade diversion that has occurred in the way the protocol is working has worried people about the strength of the connections and that has playing into the sense of economic and social concern that we pick up.

“What we are saying is we are trying to find a stable solution for NI as a whole with the maximum possible buy in across the whole political opinion.”

The protocol was negotiated to avoid a hard border with Ireland, by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.

But unionists have been pressuring for it to be scrapped because of the trade barriers it has created on products crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain.