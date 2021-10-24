NI Protocol negotiations ‘constructive’ but agreement ‘far apart’, says UK Government

New negotiations around the Northern Ireland Protocol between the UK and EU have been labelled as “constructive”, according to a UK Government source.

The new round of talks – which began in Brussels last week – will continue when the EU team arrive in London on Tuesday.

The source told the Guardian, the BBC and the Evening Standard there is common ground on some areas of discussion, but said they are “still far apart on the big issues”.

Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic, are expected to meet at the end of next week following both men’s intervention on the issue earlier this month.

The European Commission vice president last week unveiled a range of proposals aimed at cutting the red tape the protocol has imposed on moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

However, the plan did not address a key UK demand - the removal of the oversight function of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in the operation of the protocol.

Earlier this month Lord Frost made clear the removal of the ECJ oversight function in policing the protocol is a red line for the Government if a compromise deal is to be struck.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to sidestep the creation of a border on the island of Ireland.

It achieved that by shifting regulatory and customs checks and processes to the Irish Sea.

The arrangements have created new economic barriers on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, while unionists and loyalists have objected to what they perceive as a weakening of the Union.

Speaking after the initial stages of the new round of talks, the UK Government source said “real progress” must be made soon.

“The talks this week were constructive and we’ve heard some things from the EU that we can work with – but the reality is that we are still far apart on the big issues, especially governance,” they said.

“There’s been plenty of speculation about governance this week but our position remains unchanged: the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in resolving disputes between the UK and EU must end.

“We need to see real progress soon rather than get stuck in a process of endless negotiation because the issues on the ground in Northern Ireland haven’t gone away.

“Whether we’re able to establish that momentum soon will help us determine if we can bridge the gap or if we need to use Article 16 to safeguard the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement”.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told the PA news agency that there is only a finite "window" within which the EU is willing to find solutions to the problems caused by the post-Brexit agreement in place for Northern Ireland.

Mr Coveney, speaking from Wales where he attended the inaugural Wales-Ireland Forum on Friday, said he believed a deal was possible, but negotiations could not continue forever.

"I think EU has shown a real appetite for compromise, and they have consciously avoided creating tension. I can't say the same in terms of the British government's approach," he told PA news agency.

"I think that window is on offer now to the British government if they want to use it to find a way of implementing the protocol in a way that responds to the vast majority of the issues and problems that have been raised.

"It's up to the UK government, I think, to take that window and we'll have to wait and see how that progresses in the next few weeks.

"I can't tell you when the EU will decide that that approach is getting us nowhere if there's no agreement.

"But certainly I think there's a window between now and late December, when the EU, I think, will be open to continuing dialogue and trying to find a way of making this work."