NI Protocol not on Rishi Sunak’s list of top priorities which include promise to halve inflation and deal with NHS waiting times

There was no mention of Northern Ireland in the Prime Minister’s first speech of 2023 which today outlined his “ambitious vision for the UK”.

Resolving the ongoing row over the protocol did not make it onto his list of “very clear priorities” to create a better future.

Rishi Sunak made five pledges to “rebuild trust in politics” and deliver peace of mind for those struggling during the cost of living crisis from a podium in east London.

TUV leader Jim Allister said Mr Sunak’s top priority should be restoring UK sovereignty over its own territory.

In a keynote address, the PM said a change of mindset is needed to change the country as he made a series of promises.

The first is a commitment to halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living crisis and provide financial security.

The second is to grow the UK economy and make it the “most innovative in the world”.

Mr Sunak’s third promise is to be make sure the national debt begins falling.

He also vowed to cut NHS waiting lists.

His fifth promise is to pass new laws to stop small boats carrying illegal migrants to the UK and ensure they are “detained and swiftly removed”.

"Those are the people's priorities,” Mr Sunak said.

“They are your Government's priorities. And we will either have achieved them or not.

"No trick... no ambiguity... we're either delivering for you or we're not.

"We will rebuild trust in politics through action, or not at all. So, I ask you to judge us on the effort we put in and the results we achieve."

Mr Sunak also called for a "reasonable dialogue" with trade unions as he said his government “hugely” values public sector workers including nurses.

“They do incredibly important work and that's why we want a reasonable dialogue with the unions about what's responsible and fair for our country,” he said.

“And in the coming days, we will update you on the Government's next steps."

The PM promised that his Government will reflect the "people's priorities".

"People don't want politicians who promise the earth and then fail to deliver,” Mr Sunak added.

"They want government to focus less on politics and more on the things they care about - the cost of living, too high.

"Waiting times in the NHS, too long. Illegal migration, far too much.

“I think people do accept that many of these challenges are at least in part, the legacy of Covid and impacted by the war in Ukraine.

"But that's not an excuse. We need to address these problems, not just talk about them."

Mr Allister said Mr Sunak’s top priority should be addressing the protocol issue.

“The five priorities identified by the Prime Minister today are all worthy in themselves, but it is disappointing that he made no commitment to restoring UK sovereignty over the part of UK territory, Northern Ireland, surrendered to foreign control through a Protocol which subjects us to foreign laws, customs code and vat regime,” he said.

“A PM of the United Kingdom should be just that - the head of a government that controls all its territory.

"Instead, Northern Ireland has been the victim of a sovereignty grab by the EU which Rishi Sunak has so far done nothing to reverse.”