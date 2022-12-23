NI public advised to think twice before visiting relatives at Christmas as Covid and flu hospitalisations remain high

People in Northern Ireland have been advised to exercise caution when it comes to visiting older relatives this Christmas as hospital admissions for flu and Covid-19 remain high across the UK and Ireland.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said swab positivity for flu has increased further and is now at 26.4% and it remains highest in 5 to 14-year-olds at 40.1%.

Hospital admission rates and intensive care admission rates have increased further in the last week.

Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “Hospitalisations have increased dramatically in those aged 75 and over in the past week, with admissions among children under 5 remaining high. ICU admissions have also increased this week.

“NHS services are already under pressure so it’s more important than ever to get protected with the flu vaccine and help keep yourself out of hospital.

“Most children aged 2 and 3 can get a nasal spray flu vaccine through their GP surgery. If you are pregnant or in a clinical risk group, you are also at greater risk, so it is even more important you take up the offer. Anyone over 50 can get a free flu or Covid-19 booster vaccine which can be booked online.

“We can all take actions to stop flu and other infections spreading, if you feel unwell try to stay home, and if you have to go out – wear a face covering in enclosed spaces. Wash your hands regularly and try to keep rooms well ventilated.”

While, the chief medical officer Professor Breda Smyth has urged vulnerable people to wear masks when attending religious services over the Christmas period.

In the Republic there are 657 people in hospital with confirmed Covid cases and 26 patients in ICU.

Prof Smyth has said anyone experiencing Covid or flu symptoms should not attend services or congregated settings.

The general population should consider taking preventative measures to help others, she added.

Speaking on the BBC’s Nolan Show, Co-chair of the BMA’s GP committee, Dr Alan Stout, said the message is “deliberately broad” because health professionals want people to be careful.

“Year after year we know that viruses increase in the winter time. We know that Christmas happens in the winter time and almost gets in the way of it.

“Because it is a time when people feel under more pressure and do tend to spread and do tend to mingle and meet more relatives and elderly relatives and so on, than normal.

“So it is just that message to think about it and if you are feeling unwell and if you would’ve thought not to contact them at a time outside of Christmas that it should still probably apply over the Christmas period too.”

Dr Stout did however say the vast majority of people who are most at risk have received a vaccine which means “they won’t become seriously unwell”.

On the issue of masks he told the Nolan Show it is about protecting other people and controlling the spread.

He stressed it is about “caution” and “public message” rather than giving firm guidance.

Surveillance indicators also suggest that Covid-19 activity has increased across the UK.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Public Health Programmes at UKHSA, said: “We are seeing a rise in cases and hospital admissions for both flu and Covid-19 as people continue to mix indoors this winter.

“Hospitalisation rates due to Covid-19 remain highest in those aged 65 and over, so it is vital that everyone who is eligible continues to come forward to accept their booster jab before the end of the year.

“Both Covid-19 and flu can cause severe illness or even death for those most vulnerable in our communities, and so it is also important to avoid contact with other people if you are unwell in order to help stop infections spreading over the Christmas and new year period.”