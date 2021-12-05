NI public urged to ‘start the conversation’ on homelessness this Christmas

The head of a homelessness organisation in Northern Ireland has called on the public not to ignore the “shocking” scale of the problem this Christmas.

Writing as Homelessness awareness week is due to start on Monday, Homeless Connect’s Chief Executive Nicola McCrudden has said it is time to “start the conversation”.

“Events are taking place across the region to cast a spotlight on the shocking numbers of people in our society experiencing homelessness,” she said.

“The pandemic has exacerbated an already challenging situation and has created a worsening crisis.

“In August this year, there were 3,400 households in temporary accommodation, including hostels and B&Bs – a 65 per cent increase since January 2019.

“Meanwhile the social housing waiting list continues to grow year on year, with around 45,000 households waiting for a home.”

She said much of the wider population is unaware of the “ongoing and escalating” nature of the homelessness and housing crisis.

“While single men make up the largest single category of people presenting as homeless, just under one third are families,” she said.

“Last year 6,500 children were recorded as homeless with around 3,600 living in temporary accommodation. Of those children 2,466 were aged nine and under.

“During this festive season, how would you answer your child or grandchild asking, ‘will Santa know where to find us now?’.

“If we are to address this, we need to start a conversation in homes, workplaces and schools about what it means to be homeless, the impact it has on lives, and how we can change things for the better.”

As the representative body of the homelessness sector in Northern Ireland, members of Homeless Connect provide temporary accommodation, floating support, street outreach and day centre facilities.

“As a sector, many of the people and families we work with have complex needs and have often experienced trauma in their lives,” Ms McCrudden said.

“But our vital support services are increasingly stretched with cost pressures and difficulties recruiting and retaining frontline staff.

“This is linked to ongoing problems regarding a lack of statutory funding. Despite rising costs and the growing needs of our service users, ‘Supporting People’ funding has remained static.”

As Stormont’s draft multi-year budget is considered, she has called on politicians to remember the “excellent work” provided by homelessness services.

”Throughout the pandemic we have kept people safe and helped alleviate pressures on our health and social care services,” she said.

“We have been saving lives and saving the public purse.

“The health minister recently announced a welcome three per cent pay rise for health and social care staff.

“We believe the efforts of staff working in the homeless sector should be equally recognised by receiving this pay increase, but it won’t happen automatically.

“This is because of shortcomings in how our services are funded. This needs addressed immediately.

“I am confident that the homeless crisis can be alleviated.

“With the right policies, proper resources and political will, homelessness can be prevented and reduced. However, substantial change is needed.”

Calling for joined-up working across all executive departments, she said other measures needed were “significantly” more social housing, legislative reform to shift response towards prevention and adequate funding to ensure those needing temporary accommodation are supported.

“I am privileged to represent this deeply caring sector, knowing that homelessness would be much worse without the hard work, professionalism and dedication of our members,” she said.

“In the words of a service user at a recent meeting of the all-party group on homelessness, ‘a right to a home is the most basic necessity for anyone to be able to flourish’.

“So let’s start the conversation on how we can make sure everyone has a home of their own – to live and thrive in.

“During Homelessness Awareness week, take the opportunity to speak to your family, friends, colleagues and political representatives about homelessness and what we can all do to end it.”