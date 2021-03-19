NI Railways takes delivers of new carriages in £60m project

NI Railways operator Translink took delivery of the first batch of new train carriages as part of a £60m investment programme.

Three of the new carriages made by Spanish train manufacturer Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) arrived in Belfast on Friday.

Translink said it marked a major step in the development of the rail network, supporting Northern Ireland’s green recovery. In all 21 carriages have been put on order in the project which also includes changes to depot infrastructure.

The carriages will improve network capacity with around 1,600 more seats and will be used to convert the capacity of seven existing Class 4000 three-car trains to six-car sets. The existing trains are currently undergoing major refurbishments.

Translink said the service will fell as new with the first of the new carriages to take passengers in the autumn following testing with full roll out by the summer of 2022.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “My priority as minister is to work on transport infrastructure that improves people’s lives, connects communities and tackles the climate emergency through prioritising active and sustainable transport options.

“I believe that rail has huge untapped potential to deliver multiple benefits across our island. It is therefore vital that we continue to invest in and modernise our rail network as we work to build back greener and more responsibly from Covid-19.

“This significant investment of over £60m by my department in new rail carriages and depot infrastructure will ensure we can offer attractive rail travel for future generations, encourage more people to use public transport and in doing so tackle the climate crisis.

“So I am delighted to be here today to see the arrival of the first three new carriages which will come into service later this year providing passengers on some of our busiest routes with more capacity, space and comfort on their journeys.”

Chris Conway, Group Chief Executive, Translink added: “We are leading a transport transformation and this latest major milestone is further good news for our customers. When all the new carriages are in operation it will mean around 1,600 more train seats available on our network.

“This development is crucial as we emerge from the pandemic re-building and growing public transport use which had reached record levels pre-Covid.

“The new carriages will also be more energy efficient as we aim to tackle the climate emergency and air pollution levels alongside increasing sustainable transport use while also supporting key outcomes in the draft Programme for government.

“We’d like to thank CAF for their ongoing hard work to deliver these trains on schedule and the Department for Infrastructure for essential project funding. We look forward to keeping our customers informed as the carriage roll-out progresses.”