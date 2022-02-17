NI rates explainer: Why are they rising and where is your money going?

Rates in Northern Ireland council areas are set to rise in the coming financial year. However, some will rise more than others. Here's a guide to why this is the case, how rates are calculated and where the money goes.

Read more Bigger rates bills on way for all Northern Ireland households

How are rates calculated?

Rates are made up of two parts: the regional rate and the district rate. The regional rate is set by Stormont and, along with the block grant from the Treasury, pays for the likes of schools, health and roads. The district rate is set by your local council and pays for services that the council is responsible for, such as refuse collection, leisure provision and street cleaning.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has frozen the regional rate for the coming financial year, due to the lingering impact of the pandemic and the current poor financial climate.

District rates are either domestic (for households) or non-domestic (for businesses). While councils have the power to set different rates increases for households and businesses, this year all councils have chosen to instead set one percentage increase for both. Domestic and non-domestic rates are calculated by multiplying the rateable valuation of your home/business by the combined district and regional rate.

Domestic and non-domestic rates are set in terms of the number of pence in each pound of the value of your home/business. For instance, in the Newry, Mourne and Down council area, the domestic rate for the 2022/23 financial year is 0.4146 pence, while the non-domestic rate will be 24.4633 pence.

Why are rates increasing, and why are they rising in some areas more than others?

There are several factors that councils have to take into account when setting their district rate, including cost of living, inflation, the council's own financial reserves and other income, and the wider economic outlook.

Last year, several councils chose to freeze their rates due to the impact of the pandemic, dipping into their reserves to absorb the loss of income. Others chose to raise their rates slightly, however this has meant playing a degree of catch-up this year, when all councils have opted to hike their rates.

Some councils may be able to mitigate the rise through other savings, while those local authorities which are in a more financially healthy state, can strike a lower rate and use their savings to make up for the loss.

Where does the money go?

As mentioned, district rates pay for services the council is responsible for. Many councils also increase rates with an eye on using some of the revenue for particular projects.

Ards and North Down council, for instance, has said the money for the coming financial year will go towards redeveloping Bangor Waterfront and creating an 'innovation hub', while in Belfast some revenue will go towards supporting the development of office accommodation, hotels and retail as part of city centre development.

In Fermanagh and Omagh, the council said the rates will raise around £38m in extra revenue, £10m of which is to be set aside for waste management.