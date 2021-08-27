NI ready to enjoy the sun this Bank Holiday

Leave the umbrella at home and get the sun cream out – the Met Office has revealed that Northern Ireland is to have the best weather conditions in the UK over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Temperatures are set to reach the early 20s in parts, with Belfast, Downpatrick, Newry and Armagh due to see the sunniest spells over the coming days, lasting well into the early part of next week.

No rain is forecast, but the western half of Northern Ireland, particularly in Londonderry, will see some of the coolest temperatures.

A risk of low cloud coming in from the North Coast could also see parts of Antrim dip in temperature and remain cloudier for longer.

Northern Ireland joins the western part of Scotland in benefitting from the higher temperatures over the weekend across the UK.

A spokesperson for Met Office said that, while the upcoming Bank Holiday temperatures are not unusual for this time of year, it is unusual that these areas will be warmer than the rest of the UK.

“Yesterday, Northern Ireland was the second warmest in the whole of the UK,” he said.

“We would expect to see the warmer temperatures in the likes of the south-east of England, and some of the more southern counties of England who are closer to continental Europe, not so much Northern Ireland or Scotland.”

Northern Ireland has so far had one of its warmer summers with a mean temperature of 15.0C (59F).

During last month’s heatwave, the region broke its all-time record three times in a week – first at Ballywatticock in Co Down (31.2C), then Castlederg in Co Tyrone (33.3C), and then Armagh recorded a peak of 31.4C on July 22.

The summer has so far been around one degree warmer than average, potentially putting it in the top 10 warmest UK summers on record.

The Met Office says although it may surprise those who have endured a far wetter and "duller" season than usual in London and south-east England, relatively high temperatures in Scotland and Northern Ireland have helped elevate this summer towards the top 10 on mean temperature.

Dr Mark McCarthy, of the National Climate Information Centre, said: "Obviously there's still time before the month and season is over, but summer so far is certainly looking drier and warmer than average.

"That's despite some of the wet, dull conditions we've seen in the south-east in particular.

"Some of the flooding seen in London in July has seen some individual stations report almost twice their normal summer rainfall but the north and west of the country has experienced plenty of sunshine through June and July, although most of the country has been duller than average through August."