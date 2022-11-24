NI records 212 drug-related deaths in 2021 – more than double figure of ten years earlier

A new report has shown Northern Ireland recorded 212 drug-related deaths in 2021, a slight decrease on the year previous but more than double the total of 10 years earlier.

Figures published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) on drug-related and drug-misuse deaths recorded showed that 2021 had six fewer recorded deaths than 2020.

It also showed almost three-quarters (73.6%) of drug related deaths in 2021 were men.

Despite the small decrease in the overall deaths, the figure is still more than double that recorded a decade ago with 102 in 2011.

The number of drug-misuse deaths also slightly decreased from 182 in 2020 to 174 in 2021 but have almost tripled from 61 such deaths registered in 2011.

The statistics show in terms of all deaths registered in Northern Ireland, drug-related deaths accounted for 1.2% of the total.

Of the 212 drug deaths in 2021, 31.1% were in the 25-34 age group with a further 24.1% in the 35-44 age group.

The majority of drug-related deaths were categorised as ‘drug-misuse’ meaning underlying cause is drug poisoning, drug abuse or drug dependence or where any of the substances controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Act (1971) are involved.

However, NISRA has said the final results may be impacted due to the recording of ‘multi-drug toxicity’ as cause of death without the detail of specific drugs.

Nearly 70% of drug-related deaths in 2021 involved two or more drugs. In contrast, in 2011 52.9% of drug-related deaths involved two or more drugs.

The new statistics went on to show over half of drug-related deaths each year have involved an opioid; something which has been consistent since recording began in 2011.

Out of the 212, 126 drug-related deaths had an opioid mentioned on the death certificate with heroin and morphine the most frequently mentioned.

However, there has been a small decrease in deaths recorded with these drugs mentioned since 2020.

The second most commonly mentioned drugs on death certificates were benzodiazepines, cited in relation to more than half (52.4%) of drug-related deaths with Diazepam involved in 25.5% of all drug-related deaths in 2021, a slight increase from 2020.

Nisra said there were five times the number of drug-related deaths registered in the 20% most deprived areas in Northern Ireland in 2021 compared with the number of drug-related deaths in the 20% least deprived areas.