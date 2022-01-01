NI records warmest New Year’s Eve after mercury hits 14.3C

Revellers Olivia Ryan, Ashley O’Donnell and Amy Pailin celebrate New Year’s Eve at Commercial Court in Belfast

In a year that saw the hottest temperature ever witnessed in Northern Ireland, another record fell on New Year’s Eve.

The Met Office confirmed a new high for the final day of the year had been provisionally recorded at Murlough in Co Down.

Murlough reached 13.8C around lunchtime, but that then rose to 14.3C. The previous record (13C) was set at Pubble Forest in Co Fermanagh in 1974, Murlough in 2011 and Loughgall, Co Armagh, in 2014.

The UK temperature record also fell three times during the day.

The previous high of 14.8C, recorded at Colwyn Bay in North Wales in 2011, was surpassed at 11am yesterday in Ryehill, East Yorkshire, when the mercury hit 14.9C. The following hour a high of 15.3C was recorded in Coningsby, Lincolnshire. But that was beaten when Merryfield in Somerset recorded 15.8C.

“It been a fascinating year for weather watchers and the year is ending in a similar climate,” Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said.

“A southern wind is bringing tropical air up from the Azores, where it’s normally around 15C in December and January. It’s been with us for a few days now and the temperatures have been building.

“That’s resulted in quite a jump in the record temperature for a New Year’s Eve. And we’ll still have a day or two of warmer air as the mild spell continues.”

It won’t last too long, though, with much cooler temperatures after the weekend forecasted.

He added: “The warmer spell may stick around over the New Year, possibly into Monday, But after that the wind looks likely to change. It’ll be coming from the north and that means it’ll feel a lot colder, probably dropping below the average for January, with possibly frost and some wintry showers during the first week of he new year.”

Light rain in the early part of next week is expected to give way to sleet by Wednesday

The new highs came after what was the UK’s dullest December since 1956.

The Met Office said there had been just 26.6 hours of sunshine over 30 days — 38% less than the average for this time of year.

The figure places last month in the running to be one of the 10 dreariest Decembers on record.

The brightest December was in 2001, with 64 hours of sunshine recorded on average.

The Met Office’s Craig Snell added that the dull weather was linked to milder temperatures across winter generally, which are likely to be caused by global warming.

“One of the reasons we’re getting the dull weather is the fact that it’s been so mild,” he explained.

“We’re drawing in south-westerly wind from the Atlantic and it’s also drawing in a lot of moisture.

“It keeps us warm but it also produces a lot of cloud.

“The globe is warming up, so we would expect our winters to be milder than they were.”