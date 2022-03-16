NI Retail Consortium’s Aodhan Connolly bristling with joy as he wins Irish Beard of the Year once again

For the second year in a row, Northern Ireland Retail Consortium director Aodhan Connolly has claimed the title of Irish Beard of the Year.

Announced for St Patrick’s Day, the online vote saw Aodhan take the honour, but it was a close shave as he beat off competition from Health Minister Robin Swann.

“You could blow me down with a feather,” he said. “I’d like to thank my parents for the genes!”

One of the most instantly recognisable faces in Northern Ireland, Aodhan said that despite his run of success, he had no plans to send the beard into retirement.

“I’ve had a beard on and off since I was 17, once I got through the fluff stage,” he added. “I suppose it’s just become part of who I am. My god-daughter Lily likes to call me uncle Hagrid.

“I do get asked if I would like to shave it off for charity, but that’s never going to happen. I know what I look like underneath it - bowling ball comes to mind! No, it’s staying, I’ll stick to doing the half-marathons for charity.

“Anyway, my son Thomas says it’s the only thing that’s cool about me. He’s 16 and anything a 16-year-old says is cool about his old man has to be kept. He likes the beard, though not the public profile so much.”

The voting, ran by the Beard Liberation Front, took place over two preliminary rounds earlier this month, with the final nominations lined up for an online ‘beard-off’ between March 13-15.

Those in the final selection included former Open golf championship winner Shane Lowry, Health Minister Robin Swann, broadcaster William Crawley, Maynooth University professor Peter Coles and Matthew O’Toole of the SDLP.

“I would have loved to see Robin Swann get some recognition for all his hard work over these past two years,” said Aodhan, congratulating his fellow competitors on their nominations.

Success on the beard stage doesn’t come easy, though. For Aodhan, keeping it trim is a daily routine of essential oils and conditioner.

He said: “It gets the works every day. You suffer for the success. It’s a daily shampoo, conditioner, oil and balm experience to keep it up to scratch.

“It always give people something to talk about. It has a life of its own and has given me a fair few nicknames over the years. I remember being introduced at an academic event recently as the Brian Blessed of Brexit. That was quite an honour.”

It might be an evening toasting his beard recognitions with a Guinness, but Aodhan said he won’t let the success go to his head.

“There won’t be anything crazy like dying it green for St Patrick’s Day. It’s had a few makeover over the years. It was a cheesy goatee for a while, I’m sure it won't mind me mentioning that, so it’s had an interesting and eventful life.”

Previous winners of The Beard Liberation Front, the informal network of beard wearers, include SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who didn’t make the cut for the final this year.

Keith Flett of the Beard Liberation Front said: “The poll is specifically about the impact the beard of an individual has made in Irish public life and no other factor.

“Aodhan Connolly is to be congratulated on being the first person to win consecutive titles. Clearly his beard is making a positive impact in the public eye.”