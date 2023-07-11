NI road closures and traffic disruptions over the Twelfth

Orange Order members march in Belfast during recent 'Twelfth of July' celebrations. Pic: Niall Carson/PA

The PSNI have released information around road closures and traffic disruptions over the Twelfth.

Many roads across Northern Ireland will be closed as thousands of Orangemen march across the country to celebrate the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

We’ve compiled a list that includes everything you need to know about travel over the Twelfth, which we’ll update as we get new information.

Armagh

In Lurgan, road users have been advised the town centre will be closed to all through traffic from 8.30am.

The parade is scheduled to move off from Russell Drive at 9am and finish at approximately 6pm. Diversions are in place.

Disruption should be expected in the Brownlow House area between 1pm and 2.45pm. Residents will be facilitated between these times.

Traffic travelling from Banbridge through Lurgan should travel via Dunkirk Road, Deans Road, Moyraverty West Road.

Traffic travelling from Gilford, should travel via Dunkirk Road, Deans Road and Moyraverty West Road.

M1 Westbound traffic should remain on until Kinnego and Lough Road junction.

Approved parking will be available via Avenue Road with Lurgan Park open for parking.

Edward Street, North Street, William Street and Church Place will be open throughout.

Police officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and to avoid potential delays.

Down

Loughbrickland will be closed to all through traffic from 10am, with the parade scheduled to move off from Legananny Road at 12pm. It will finish at approximately 6pm.

All A1 exits into the village will be closed.

Southbound traffic should exit at Loughends Road junction or Banbridge junction for Rathfriland traffic.

Northbound traffic should exit at the Boulevard exit.

Traffic travelling from Scarva, diversions will be at Lisnagade and Coolnacran Roads.

Traffic travelling from Rathfriland, diversions will be at Grovehill Road/Ballynanny Road junction.

Parking is located on Banbridge Road and Grovehill Road. Spectator traffic should enter via Loughends Road and Grovehill Road.

Our officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and to avoid potential delays, please seek an another route if you are not attending a parade.

More to follow.