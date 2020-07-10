NI roads claim the lives of two men in three days

Two men have died in the last three days following two separate accidents on Northern Ireland's roads.

A man who died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Down has been named locally as Norman Jackson.

The head-on collision was reported at around 3.45pm on Wednesday on the Station Road in Saintfield.

Mr Jackson, who had been shielding, is believed to have been out for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown when the accident happened.

He is also understood to have been an elder in First Saintfield Presbyterian Church and a well-respected member of the community.

Police officers attended the scene along with members of the other emergency services.

Mr Jackson is understood to have been taken to hospital by air ambulance, while the woman who was injured in the crash was taken by road. In a statement, the PSNI said both drivers were taken to hospital following the collision.

"The female driver of a Volkswagen Golf, and the male driver of a Hyundai i10 were both taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries," it said.

"Sadly, the male driver passed away in hospital.

"Inspector Robinson is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1184 of 08/07/20."

Strangford DUP MLA Peter Weir offered his sympathy to Mr Jackson's family and friends.

"It is desperately sad to hear that a man has died following a two vehicle collision in Saintfield," he said.

"My deepest sympathy to his family and friends at this most difficult time.

"I understand that a female driver in a separate car was injured and has been taken to hospital. I wish her a full and speedy recovery. I would urge anyone with any information to make this known to the PSNI."

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid to Newtownabbey man Alan McCullough who died as a result of injuries following a crash in Co Antrim.

The 29-year-old father-of-one was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in a one-vehicle collision on Church Road on June 22.

Police said the crash happened at around 6.35am and he was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

A PSNI spokeswoman confirmed that Mr McCullough had sadly passed away from his injuries on Tuesday.

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact them on 101.

Tributes have been paid to Mr McCullough on social media, with many describing him as an "absolute gentleman".

One friend wrote: "Deeply saddened to hear of the untimely loss of Alan McCullough. A real stand up guy with a big heart".

Another tribute said he was a "great person to be around, always remember that infectious smile he had".