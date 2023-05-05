NI royal superfan’s disgust after his tent along the Mall in London is stolen twice

Many people have been camping in London for days ahead of the coronation — © Getty Images

A royal superfan who has been camping out in the run-up to the coronation has been left devastated after his tent was stolen twice in 48 hours.

Patrick McCrossan, originally from Strabane, set up along the Mall in London earlier this week to secure his spot to watch the pomp and pageantry on Saturday.

However, he has now been forced to sleep in a deckchair after thieves swooped in while he was at the toilet.

The 62-year-old, who lives in Chelsea, expressed disgust that criminals are using the historic occasion as an opportunity to steal from royal well-wishers.

He told Mail Online: “My stuff got stolen twice. I've got no tent now. I had to buy two new chairs and my tent is gone, twice.”

It’s believed the thieves overheard Mr McCrossan telling others that he was going to take a comfort break.

"Some people were milling around. I've been to so many of these events over the years, I thought it was alright to say that I'm only going to the toilet,” he explained.

“There were some that weren't open, so I went up towards Green Park to go to the toilet up there and I thought that would be fine.

"But when I came back, they were gone. And I thought ‘oh s***, someone's gone off with my stuff’.

“My bag had phone chargers and all sorts of things in it, and my GoPro. I bought my GoPro for £659 in March for my birthday and it was gone. I lost a lot of stuff.”

Mr McCrossan says he has not been deterred from his mission to watch the procession as King Charles III makes his way to Westminster Abbey, but is nervous about making another trip to the toilet.

“I've just got to be sure I can go away and feel that I'm not going to come back and it would be all gone,” he said.

The thefts occurred despite the Mall being at the heart of the UK’s biggest-ever security operation, with a record 11,500 police officers on duty in London this weekend. The operation is known as Golden Orb.

Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan has warned that protesters who try to disrupt the coronation can expect “very swift action” from officers who will have “an extremely low threshold”.

He added that any criminal activity camouflaged as protest will not be tolerated.