NI schoolgirl Olivia Devaney who grilled Boris Johnson vows to ‘keep recycling’

A Co Down schoolgirl has spoken about her experience of grilling the Prime Minister on recycling.

Olivia Devaney (7) questioned Boris Johnson during the Kids Climate Press Conference about how people and businesses can cut down on plastic use.

Mr Johnson’s surprising reply was that recycling plastic “doesn’t work”.

“People think we can recycle our way out of the problem, but we’d be making a huge mistake. We need to reduce our use of plastic, we also need to restore the balance of nature.”

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Ulster along with her mum Gillian, Olivia said it had been a nerve-wracking experience.

“It was scary at first but then the butterflies flew out of me and when I started talking I realised that bad. It’s a big thing to talk to someone so important,” she said.

Olivia said she didn’t agree with Mr Johnson’s claim that plastic recycling was merely “a red herring.”

"I asked him about using less plastic and he replied about recycling. He said a few good things but they came out the wrong way.

"I will still continue to recycle.”

Olivia added that she was greatly interested in animals as her grandfather was a farmer.

"I enjoy helping him. He loves animals and so do I. I think it is important to know where my food comes from.

"When I go to the shop with my mum, we saw some lettuce and one of the lettuce came from Spain.

"Mum told me that it was a longer journey to us and then we chose the Northern Ireland one instead.”

Asked if she was going to continue putting her questions to important people, Olivia said: “I’d like to keep telling people, my friends and my family, about the importance of less plastic and I’ll tell important people when I get the chance.”