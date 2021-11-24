NI schools awarded extra places for 2022 but officials warn it may not meet demand

Some extra places have been created for pupils

Extra places for new pupils have been created at nine post-primary schools in Belfast, Londonderry and north Down for the September 2022 in take.

The Department of Education has made 234 additional places available to cope with an expected rise in demand.

However, officials warned it may not be enough to cope with demand.

There's been an increase in the number of pupils due to transfer from primary to post-primary in 2022, with 24,264 pupils expected to leave primary school compared to 21,732 in 2017.

It marks an almost 12% increase in the past five years.

The Department of Education warned of "significant pressure" on post-primary places in some areas in 2022 - including Belfast, Foyle, south County Londonderry, Ballymena, Lagan Valley, Newry, north Down and Strangford.

Principals at schools in those areas applied for an increase in their first year pupil intake for 2022.

The schools affected in Belfast are Aquinas Grammar, Grosvenor Grammar, Our Lady and St Patrick's College Knock, St Malachy's College, Lagan College and Ashfield Girls High, which will have between 20 and 32 additional places.

In Derry, Lisneal College will receive 40 extra places. In north Down, Bangor Academy will get 40 extra places as one of Northern Ireland's largest schools while St Columbanus College will have 20 additional places.

However, the department acknowledged that the increases may "not create enough space for all the additional children transferring in areas where there is oversubscription".

It may mean temporary extra spaces at a later date.

Some of the schools have received additional places for Year 8 pupils in previous years, after additional places were also approved in a number of schools in 2020 and 2021.