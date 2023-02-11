NI search and rescue dogs arrive in Turkey to help with earthquake response

The team landed in Adana on Saturday morning.

Members of the K9 Search and Rescue group who flew out to Turkey on Saturday

Search and rescue dogs and their handlers from Northern Ireland have arrived in Turkey to assist with the rescue effort following the devastating earthquakes earlier this week.

Teams from K9 Search and Rescue NI had been placed on standby following the 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude tremors on February 6 which struck close to the town of Gaziantep in south-eastern Turkey.

The group posted a video on their Facebook page announcing that they had landed in Adana, around 129 miles from the epicentre in Gaziantep, and said they would be joining Portsmouth-based volunteer charity Serve On who are currently operating in the Adiyaman area.

Search dogs Max and Delta – both black labradors – who have been involved in the recent high profile rescue at Creeslough, will be deployed to the region along with a number of K9 personnel, including Kyle Murray and charity founder Ryan Gray.

Mr Gray said the team had been preparing for their deployment since news of the quake broke on Monday morning.

"This is what we train for. The dogs we are sending are USAR dogs (Urban Search and Rescue) and specialise in detecting people in collapsed building structures. We are privileged to be asked to help in the rescue of survivors and hope we can reunite families with their loved ones.

"We will get straight to work, knowing this search and rescue mission is time sensitive and every minute that passes can be the difference between life and death.

Charity founder Ryan Gray — © PA

"Being a self funded charity we would encourage local people to support our efforts which will allow us to stay as long as it takes to complete this search and rescue. We would be grateful of any support in the coming days and weeks.”

The charity have said they are ‘overwhelmed’ by the amount of support and donations they have received and asked that people continue to support them by donating on their Go Fund Me page.

Meanwhile, staff and dogs from Search and Rescue Dogs Association (SARDA) – Ireland North remain on standby to assist in the search for survivors in Turkey.

"We have been placed on standby by the British International Rescue Dogs and may possibly be travelling out as part of the RAPID UK team to Turkey,” said a spokesperson this week.

More than 25,000 people are now confirmed to have been killed across southern Turkey and northern Syria, while hopes of finding many more survivors are beginning to fade.