NI search dog handler relives traumatic night at tragic scene in Co Donegal

Newry man who helped find victims praises hospitality and spirit of Creeslough people

Michael McCamley and dog Bodhi at the scene in Co Donegal

A search dog handler has told of the scale of the search operation at the Creeslough explosion which his dog Bodhi was involved in.

Michael McCamley is a volunteer at the Search and Rescue Dog Association Ireland North (SARDA IN).

Michael and Bodhi from Newry helped find seven deceased victims after the Co Donegal petrol station exploded on Friday. There were 10 killed and an unconfirmed number of people injured.

Bodhi, a 5-year-old Golden Labrador, is one of only two search dogs in Northern Ireland registered with the Northern Ireland Fire Service. He is qualified in lowland rescue, mountain rescue and collapsed structure rescue.

Michael and Bodhi were called to the scene by the Fire Service who sent a specialist rescue team along with specialist officers to the scene to assist their colleagues.

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also provided assistance.

Michael and Bodhi arrived in Creeslough around 8pm. At that point, it was clear there were no more survivors and that they’d be looking for the deceased.

On how it felt to be called to the scene, Michael said: “You get your good moments and bad moments, but you just have to switch on and do your job. Stay composed, and get in there and do what you’re trained to do.”

He said that this was the largest-scale tragedy he and Bohdi had ever attended. “We’re involved with things like this all the time but for me, this is the biggest one.” When asked about the trauma of carrying out searches like this, Michael said: “It comes and goes.”

Bodhi crawled under the rubble and indicated to Michael when he found anybody. Michael would then alert the Fire Service.

There was also another secondary dog. Bodhi would focus on locating victims, while the second dog would go in after him and confirm.

Michael estimated that they were at the scene for over 12 hours. He and Bodhi got their job done in around an hour, but they waited on standby all night in case they were needed again.

Michael described the hospitality and spirit of the Creeslough people as “unbelievable”.

Locals were eager to help emergency responders as much as they could. “We were looked after. You had food being thrown at you left, right and centre. People couldn’t do enough for you,” he said.

“Everyone was so friendly and everyone was there to help. There was no-one there complaining about the cold or the rain.”

Michael added that he was even offered accommodation by the residents.

He made special mention of the staff at the Coffee Pod who “were serving 24 hours” and refused to take payment from him.

SARDA IN, a registered charity, is the only Department of Justice-registered search and rescue dog organisation in Northern Ireland that is permitted to provide dogs in a search for missing people in support of the PSNI.