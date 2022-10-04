NI Secretary 100% committed to Stormont election if no Assembly by end of month

Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State has insisted he is “100% committed” to calling an Assembly election if Stormont is not restored by the end of this month.

Chris Heaton-Harris said the government will "push the button" and trigger a fresh poll in line with legislation passed by Westminster earlier this year.

It requires power-sharing to be restored by October 28 or an election must be held within 12 weeks.

Mr Heaton-Harris refused to promise that the government would not amend the law.

"You won't find me giving a guarantee - when politicians give guarantees or sign things in blood invariably, they backtrack, I'm not going to backtrack - this will be done," he told BBC News NI.

"I mean what I say, and I will be calling an election on October 28 if we do not have an executive."

The NI Secretary also revealed he is "really confident" that the UK and EU can reach a deal on amending the NI Protocol.

Mr Heaton-Harris was speaking after talks between both sides resumed and said he is “absolutely convinced” the outcome will satisfy the DUP.

"I think we're going to get a negotiated solution, if that comes about it will work for all communities in Northern Ireland," he said.

Mr Heaton-Harris and Prime Minister Liz Truss have both insisted recently they will call an Assembly election if no agreement is reached.

It comes after DUP MLA Edwin Poots claimed a potential visit by the US President to Ireland at Easter to mark the 25-year anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement will be a “funeral” and not a “celebration” if the NI Protocol issue is not fixed.

"There wont be a Stormont government until this issue is resolved, that is the circumstances we find ourselves in,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland programme on Tuesday morning.

"Therefore, whenever Ireland invites President Biden to come over for the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement in Easter next year, unless something radical happens and the EU decides to become a bit more realistic, he will be coming over to the funeral of the Good Friday Agreement, not to the celebration of its 25th anniversary.”

Several other party figures launched a renewed attack on the post-Brexit trading agreement.

DUP MP, Ian Paisley, told BBC NI’s Nolan Show any alteration of the Government’s protocol Bill will mean “devolution never returns to Northern Ireland”.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, currently progressing through the House of Lords, allows the government to potentially override some aspects of the protocol and has been supported by the DUP.

During the Conservative Party conference, former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine suggested he thought the Bill is “going to get massacred” in the Lords.