NI Secretary Brandon Lewis urged to bring forward Irish language legislation by Jeremy Corbyn

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has hit out at the Northern Ireland Secretary of State and the DUP for failing to bring forward legislation dealing with the Irish language.

Mr Cornyn took to social media on Sunday to lend his support to the campaign for the legislation to be enacted following the signing of the New Decade, New Approach deal in January 2020.

Mr Lewis had previously said he would bring forward legislation through Westminster for a cultural package – including provisions for Irish and Ulster Scots – if Stormont failed to act by October.

In a tweet, the former Labour leader and Islington MP said: “In June Brandon Lewis promised to bring Irish language legislation through Westminster by October, as the DUP continue to block language rights at Stormont.

“October is long gone.

“Communities have been waiting since 1998's GFA for rights & respect.”

He added the phrase “AchtAnois”, used by Irish language campaigners which translates as ‘Act Now’.

In a response, Mr Lewis said the Government remains “committed” to bringing forward the legislation.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“For clarity: we agreed to take the cultural package that was previously negotiated as part of the New Decade, New Approach agreement through Parliament if Stormont failed to deliver,” he said.

“We remain committed to that, for benefit of all the communities of Northern Ireland.”

The Government previously faced calls from the DUP not to press ahead with the legislation while unionist concerns about Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol remain unaddressed.

The Stormont parties were unable to agree to introduce the legislation in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Last month, more than 50 Irish language groups gathered in west Belfast to send an open letter to the Secretary of State.

In the letter to Mr Lewis, the groups point out that over 20 years ago in the Belfast Agreement, and in the 2006 St Andrew’s Agreement, a commitment was made to take action to promote and protect the Irish language.

Language legislation was also promised in the New Decade New Approach deal in January 2020.

The letter said: “All deadlines to date have passed, and still we wait. Community confidence is now incredibly low.

“The days of Irish speakers being treated as second class citizens here are now over.

“Today, we request an urgent meeting with you, as Secretary of State, regarding your plans to implement Irish language legislation.

“Above all else, we call on the British Government to immediately move this legislation at Westminster without any further delay.

“Rights delayed are rights denied.”

The DUP has been contacted for a response.