NI Secretary breaks weightlifting personal best after helping secure Windsor Framework

The Secretary of State has had a heavy few weeks – both politically and literally.

After helping Prime Minister Rishi Sunak get his new Windsor Framework deal for the Northern Ireland Protocol over the line, Chris Heaton-Harris has also beaten his personal best record in deadlifting (so far).

Taking to Instagram this week sharing a video of his achievement, the Daventry MP said: “Rather chuffed! Just lifted 195kg (on a Hex Bar) to get a new Personal Best!!!!

“Thanks to #themarkmethod for helping get me this far!”

Last Thursday, Mr Heaton-Harris said he remains optimistic that a solution can be found to allow the NI Assembly to get back to work, despite Sir Jeffrey Donaldson indicating the DUP’s position on the Windsor Framework has not changed, and that the new deal does not address his party’s ‘legitimate concerns’.

Mr Donaldson said he will continue to work with the Government on “outstanding issues” — even though Downing Street said there are no plans for any substantial change to the deal, which was formally adopted by the UK and EU last Friday.

The NI Secretary held talks with political leaders in Hillsborough last week with a message that he knows all parties can work together again.

The framework was unveiled in February as a means of adapting the Northern Ireland Protocol to deal with trade disruption between the region and the rest of the UK.