NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris becomes the latest high profile figure to have his Twitter ‘hacked’ as cyber experts urge users to protect their accounts

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris has confirmed his Twitter account was hacked on Thursday morning.

The Conservative MP took to his account to confirm tweets with strong language and racial slurs which began appearing on his account were not posted by himself. They have since been deleted.

However, it appeared to take Mr Heaton-Harris a number of attempts to secure his account. He initially posted a tweet to say his account had been “hacked” which was subsequently deleted and replaced with another tweet saying: “Just joking it’s not been hacked.”

The tweets began appearing around 6am with a retweet of former Government minister Anna Soubry, whose account also appeared to be compromised.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Cyber security experts are now warning users to “protect their accounts” after Mr Heaton-Harris joined a list of other high profile figures who have had their accounts taken over by hackers.

Just over a week ago, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan's account fell victim to hackers and Piers Morgan's account has also been previously compromised.

The incidents come in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform and the departure of around half the company's staff amid a 'chaotic' staff restructuring, with concerns raised over the current strength and responsiveness of Twitter's security systems.

There have also been reports of millions of user email addresses being scraped from the platform as part of a data leak and offered to hackers on online forums.

But cyber security experts have suggested that the biggest direct security threat to users is not in fact any internal issue at the company, but not taking their own personal account security seriously.

Research has shown that many internet users reuse passwords or use simple and easy-to-guess phrases for their login details.

Javvad Malik, lead security awareness advocate at KnowBe4 acknowledged that former Twitter head of security-turned-whistleblower Peiter Zatko had painted a "very unflattering picture" of Twitter's security controls in a disclosure last year - which had claimed the site had a number of vulnerabilities - but argued individual user security was the key issue.

"That isn't to say that Twitter is much worse than many other social media or cloud providers. It's just among the most visible. And that visibility is what paints a huge target on its back," he said.

"When we hear of Twitter accounts being compromised, it's not necessarily due to some technical issues within the platform.

"Rather, the most popular way is to phish users, ie trick them by sending emails to victims which appear to originate from Twitter, asking them to provide details, including passwords - which causes their accounts to be taken over."

It’s not the first time social media accounts appearing to belong to Mr Heaton-Harris have been in the headlines.

Last year, shortly after he was appointed to the Northern Ireland Office, a fake parody account purporting to belong to the NI Secretary tweeted a series of false statements including that Northern Ireland would “no longer be at the mercy of Scottish giants”.

In November, Twitter CEO Elon Musk took part in a Twitter exchange with Mr Heaton-Harris following false reports, circulated in a spoof email, that the Secretary of State had resigned, famously asking the politician what ‘tosh’ meant.