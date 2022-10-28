NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris confirms he will call an election but no date set

Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris has failed to call an Assembly election despite the deadline for the formation of a new Executive passing.

Speaking at NIO offices in Belfast city centre, he said he would call one but had not set any date for it.

Mr Heaton-Harris had been expected to announce that Northern Ireland was going to the polls on December 15. The overwhelming majority of politicians believe there is no point in a costly election that is unlikely to break the political deadlock.

The Secretary of State said he would hold discussions with the parties and would provide more information next week.

He said: "I believe strongly that people in Northern Ireland deserve locally-elected decision-makers who are working for them, to address the issues that matter most to people here.

“As of earlier today, an Executive can no longer form and I am duty-bound by law to call new elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly as set out in the New Decade, New Approach agreement as soon as practicably possible and within 12 weeks.

“Having spoken with the various party leaders this week, I know no one in Northern Ireland is calling for an election - but nearly all parties signed up to the Agreement that put us in this position only a couple of years ago.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said he has met the Chief Electoral Officer “to discuss operational considerations to inform my decision about the election date”.

He said he “will be considering my options to act on MLA pay”.

He also said he will take “limited but necessary steps to protect public finances and the delivery of public services”.

“I have already met the Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Jayne Brady, to discuss this and gather evidence on the state of Stormont’s financial position. I shall hopefully receive more detailed information about this next week.”

The DUP collapsed the executive in February but ministers operated in a caretaker role until last night.

Sinn Fein emerged as the largest party in May’s Assembly election, but the DUP has blocked Michelle O'Neill from becoming First Minister.

The party has said it would exercise its veto to prevent fully functioning Stormont institutions until there is movement on the protocol.

Legally, the government must call an election within 12 weeks of last night’s deadline. It has the option to pass emergency legislation at Westminster to prevent one, but has so far declined to use that option.

Mr Heaton-Harris, who had repeatedly pledged to call an election once the deadline passed, denied he had made a U-turn, saying one did not have to be called immediately.