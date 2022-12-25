NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris takes to social media to share his favourite festive jokes

NI Secretary Chris Heaton Harris has been entertaining his social media followers with a bunch of festive jokes (Photo: PressEye)

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has been attempting to raise some Christmas laughs on social media by sharing his favourite festive-themed jokes.

The Conservative MP, who was reappointed in the role in October by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, took to Twitter on Saturday to ask his followers to “help decide whether to tweet a bunch of Christmas jokes” to help celebrate the festive season.

The poll ended up with 722 votes, with 59% voting ‘Yes’ in support of the NI Secretary’s attempts at comedy.

He then began his Christmas-themed jokes late last night (Saturday) and has continued to tweet them throughout Christmas Day beginning with: “What do you get when you mix a Christmas tree and an iPad? A pineapple.”

Check out some of his festive jokes below –

