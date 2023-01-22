NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris travels to USA to 'encourage continued trade and investment opportunities'

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will meet political and business stakeholders during a visit to the US.

He will be travelling to the USA on Sunday and staying for five days. He will visit Washington, Boston and New York during his stay.

The Northern Ireland Secretary will meet with the new US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs Joe Kennedy III.

The visit comes ahead of the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. He will also be highlighting his ongoing efforts to break the Stormont stalemate.

He said he looked “forward to discussing with US stakeholders the UK Government's plans to mark this significant milestone.”

"The US and UK share a commitment to upholding the Agreement and continuing to transform Northern Ireland for the better."

The White House has previously stated that UK attempts to scrap the protocol "would not create a conducive environment" for trade talks between the UK and USA.

It has now been almost a year since Northern Ireland had a functioning executive. The executive collapsed when First Minister Paul Givan stepped down in February 2022.

The MP for Daventry said he was “excited to meet US stakeholders in person for the first time as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.”

"The US has been pivotal in supporting Northern Ireland. I greatly value our partnership and look forward to deepening our collaboration, especially in areas of trade and investment,” he added.

He will meet with representatives from the State Department, the National Security Council, members of congress, business and trade organisations and councils and the Ad Hoc Committee to Protect the Good Friday Agreement as part of US-UK engagement on Northern Ireland issues.

They will discuss the upcoming Trade and Investment event in Northern Ireland, announced in the autumn statement, and further opportunities to showcase the region's high-tech business environment.

"Through a busy agenda of meetings with business and government representatives, I will raise awareness of Northern Ireland's offering as a great place to live, work and do business and encourage continued trade and investment opportunities from the US," he said.

On Friday, a letter signed by 27 US Congress members expressed "grave concern" about the UK government's plans to introduce conditional amnesties as a means to deal with the legacy of the Troubles. The letter claims draft legislation going through Parliament would "deny justice to thousands of families" and "conceal the truth of the past".