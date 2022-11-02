NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris visits site of Translink’s new ‘state of the art’ transport hub

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has said the “UK Government recognises the huge economic potential which exists in Northern Ireland” following a visit to the construction site of the new Grand Central station in Belfast.

Mr Heaton-Harris, who was re-appointed as NI Secretary by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month, visited the site on Wednesday with construction set to be complete by 2025.

The new station, which was formerly known as the ‘Belfast Transport Hub’ will replace the Great Victoria Street railway and the Europa bus stations.

In a statement, Translink said the Secretary’s visit was an “opportunity to learn more about this important flagship project and the economic, social and environmental benefits it will deliver alongside Translink’s Climate Action plan to deliver Net Zero emission transport for Northern Ireland”.

“It is fantastic to see such forward looking and exciting redevelopment plans already underway in Belfast,” said Mr Heaton-Harris, who also met with Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney on Wednesday to discuss a possible upcoming Assembly election.

“Northern Ireland’s economy is facing a challenging time with the lack of a functioning Executive placing pressure on finances already strained by the rising cost of living and doing business.

"While the UK Government will take action where it can, projects such as this are vital in continuing to attract investment and deliver benefits to local communities.”

Translink have said the new station will be “state-of-the-art” and aims at “improving connectivity across Northern Ireland and beyond”.

“We also shared our ambitious Climate Action plans to further drive modal shift on to public transport alongside our plans to decarbonise Northern Ireland’s public transport and the wider benefits that brings in terms of Green Growth, the Energy Strategy and the Clean Air Strategy, while supporting the 10x Economic Vision,” said the transport company’s chief executive Chris Conway.

“We extend our thanks to the Secretary of State for his support for our plans and vision to attract investment to this exciting transport led regeneration project at Weavers Cross."