NI Secretary ‘extremely disappointed’ Executive has not been reformed as he prepares to officially call Christmas election

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is expected to officially call an election imminently.

An acrimonious meeting of political parties during a recall of the Assembly on Thursday ensured a deadline to restore power-sharing was missed.

All political parties, the business sector and general public have expressed dismay at the prospect of a second election in 2022.

While Mr Heaton-Harris has not yet laid out the details, there has been speculation the poll would be held on December 15.

On Twitter the NI Secretary said: “I am extremely disappointed that the Executive has not reformed.

“The people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully-functioning devolved government.

“Today Stormont could be taking decisions to ease the challenges people face. Instead, the legal duty to act falls to me as Secretary of State.

“I will be providing an update on this.”

Meanwhile, Bertie Ahern has said the collapse of the government in Northern Ireland has been "incompetent".

"Unfortunately, I saw this coming. The idea that he (Jeffrey Donaldson) was going to move because a Secretary of State, and we've had so many of them now, that he was told to change his position. He never was and it forces all the other parties into a corner," Mr Ahern said.

"It gets nobody anywhere and we start in January, hopefully with some serious negotiations.

"We know the problems, they've been rehearsed time and time again, but the British government can say what they like, but the reality is there hasn't been any negotiations for a full 12 months.

"It was just coming up to Halloween last year was the last meeting of substance and with all the musical chairs that have been going on in Westminster, people in Northern Ireland have been left.

"I hope they noticed that. I do hope people in Northern Ireland see that in Number 10, they are low on their priority."

Stormont ministers, who have been operating in shadow form since the Assembly collapsed earlier this year ceased to hold office at midnight.

Responsibility for running devolved departments will now pass to senior civil servants, although their powers are limited.

The DUP's boycott of the Stormont institution is part of a campaign of opposition to the protocol, and the party says it will not return to powersharing until decisive action is taken to remove economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation - the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill - which would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also urged the DUP to get back to Stormont just hours before the deadline to restore devolution expired.

His official spokesman said: "There's still time for the DUP and executives to get back to Stormont and we urge them to do so because the people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully functioning and locally elected executive which can respond to the issues facing the communities there."

The last Northern Ireland Assembly election was held in May of this year, and Sinn Fein emerged as the largest party for the first time.