NI Secretary has ‘staggering’ lack of understanding of unionist community, says lodge

The Portadown Orange lodge at the centre of the Drumcree parade dispute has said the Secretary of State’s lack of understanding or interest in the unionist community is “staggering”.

An Orange Order parade involving 3,000 people to mark 25 years since Drumcree, scheduled for Sunday, has been prevented from marching down the Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

A Parades Commission determination has placed conditions on the intended march organised by Portadown District LOL No 1.

In the original submission for the anniversary event by organisers, the proposed return route included the Garvaghy Road.

The Parades Commission stated that, following outreach events with groups including the Garvaghy Road Residents’ Coalition, it was “stressed” that any attempt to march the intended route by the order would “cause significant community tension”.

In an editorial in this month’s Orange Standard — the Orange Order’s official newspaper —Portadown District LOL No 1 said Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has “proven his inability to grasp the seriousness of the situation”.

“He is good at talking about legacy, about equality, about shared space, but only when it relates to one side of the community,” continued the lodge. “His lack of understanding or interest in the Protestant, unionist community is staggering.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart also submitted a written question to Parliament asking how many times Mr Heaton-Harris had met with representatives of the Parades Commission since September 2022.

Responding on the Secretary of State’s behalf, the Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steven Baker, said they had met once since that date. Portadown District LOL No 1 also called the Parades Commission an “unelected, unaccountable quango” in its editorial. “They are required to mediate, facilitate and only then issue determinations,” said the lodge. “The current commission simply copies and pastes previous determinations, it’s doubtful that the commission has met face to face to discuss in detail our applications to complete our 1998 parade home.

“Indeed, the current commission has not even contacted the district following receipt of this year’s [parade notice].

“That sums up the lack of professionalism of the current commission, its total lack of respect for due process, its unwillingness to offer mediation or proactively engage with both sides of this dispute.”

Portadown District LOL No 1 said it will parade to its annual Boyne church service at Drumcree this Sunday and attempt to return via its “traditional route”, despite the Parades Commission’s decision to block it.

In another editorial in The Orange Standard, it said appeals to the Parades Commission to set up mediation between Garvaghy Road residents and Portadown District LOL No 1 have “yielded nothing”.

“Recently, senior district officers met with Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris MP to see if he would look into what the commission has done to bring both sides to the table,” it added. “The answer was ‘no’. The district deserves great credit for its determination not to stop until it has completed the parade it started in 1998.”

Responding to the comments made in The Orange Standard, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Office said Mr Heaton-Harris met with officers from Portadown LOL and Ms Lockhart last month and “appreciated the opportunity to hear about their concerns” in relation to the annual Drumcree parade.

“The Secretary of State highlighted that the Parades Commission is the independent public body overseeing public processions in Northern Ireland,” added the spokesperson. “He encouraged the group to engage with the commission.

“The Secretary of State recently visited the Orange Heritage Museum and the Royal Black Institution in Loughgall, the Apprentice Boys of Derry and continues to meet groups from all communities across Northern Ireland.”

A spokesperson for the Parades Commission said it wrote to Portadown District LOL No 1 on June 9, inviting them to make written and oral representations during a meeting on June 28, but none were received. It added that the commission has “no statutory powers to force parties into mediation”.

“The Commission has concluded that restricting the route of this parade remains necessary, fair and proportionate, a decision which reflects potential impacts on community relations,” said the Parades Commission.

“The commission continues to encourage all parties to this parading dispute to enter into dialogue to achieve an accommodation that reflects the needs of local communities.”