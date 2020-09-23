NI Secretary of State joins condemnation of threats to Stephen Nolan over online abuse after GAA coverage

The Northern Ireland Secretary of State has condemned the online abuse received by broadcaster Stephen Nolan saying it is the “act of cowards”.

Brandon Lewis took to Twitter saying that “the kind of threats and trolling we hear too much about is simply the act of cowards”.

He added that Mr Nolan had shown “class and strength in calling out the abuse”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Lewis’s comments come as the BBC Radio Ulster broadcaster said that the “police process has begun” in relation to the barrage of abuse that he suffered online for covering a story on coronavirus breaches at a GAA game.

Read more BBC's Nolan to go to police over online abuse after GAA pitch invasion coverage

Dungannon Clarkes won their first county football title in 64 years at Healy Park in Omagh, defeating Trillick after extra-time on a penalty shoot-out.

There were scenes of jubilation with supporters invading the pitch to celebrate with their team.

On Monday morning, Mr Nolan opened his Radio Ulster show describing the scenes of supporters and players as "disgraceful", asking what the clubs or GAA were going to do and if supporters should be allowed into sports grounds.

On Tuesday Mr Nolan told his listeners the abuse he received after the programme was broadcast had "crossed a line".

"There are a number of people who called for me to be beaten to death yesterday in Dungannon. There were others who were encouraging people to kick my teeth in, hit me over the back of the head and I just think it's gone too far," Mr Nolan said.

He added that no matter what abuse he receives, he will continue to ask questions in the public interest.

Justice Minister, Naomi Long, also condemned the abuse saying it was “absolutely unacceptable”. Ms Long added that Mr Nolan should report the abuse to the PSNI.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood joined the condemnation saying it was “shocking and absolutely wrong”, adding that Mr Nolan had “solidarity” from his party.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

UUP Leader Steven Aiken also showed his support saying that the trolls are “cowardly” and called on the authorities to take action.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this."

A BBC spokesperson added: "Stephen Nolan’s programme is an important and inclusive forum for debate about issues affecting everyday life. Its journalism is impartial and focussed on the public interest – something that’s been reflected in our coverage of issues around the impact of Covid-19, exam results and countless other stories.

"BBC staff shouldn’t be abused for doing their jobs. And our journalists should be able to conduct their work without fear or intimidation. These are basic requirements in a society that values press freedom and democratic debate.

"We take the well-being of our staff extremely seriously, including threats of violence against them."