NI serviceman anxious about becoming a dad took his own life

Larne RAF man 'in good spirits' on night before his death, inquest told

An RAF serviceman from Co Antrim, who was nervous about the birth of his first child with an ex-girlfriend, was found hanged in his barracks, an inquest heard.

On Boxing Day 2019, Luke Neeson (25) was socialising with colleagues and seemed in good spirits, hours before tragedy struck.

Friends recalled him talking about his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Angela Mullan, claiming he was "anxious" about becoming a first time dad.

Kieran Galt said: "Luke explained he was nervous about having a child with a previous partner who was due to give birth soon but he was looking forward to going back to Ireland because he had a friend's wedding to attend on December 31.

"Luke spoke about another female he was going away with called Naomi. Throughout the night, he spoke about his future with Naomi and his up and coming weekend with her. He explained they were going to stay in a hotel."

Luke was last seen heading back to his barracks at RAF Brize Norton at Carterton, Oxfordshire, that evening before he failed to appear for work the next morning - December 27.

Worried friends raised concerns after Luke would not open his door or answer his phone, and accessed his room.

Paramedics rushed to the young man but he was already deceased, the inquest heard.

The Senior Aviation Technician had joined the RAF in 2015, leaving his home in Arran Gardens, Larne, to live in the Oxfordshire barracks working for five days in and five days off.

Having travelled from Northern Ireland for Thursday's inquest in Oxford, his mother Bernadette Mason, alongside her new husband and brother Ben, heard how Luke was anxious about the birth of his unborn baby, later named Kayden.

Having bought a home with his partner Angela in 2018, she became pregnant before they split up. Despite their on-off relationship, the pair had spoken on the night before his death, where she noted Luke had sounded "stressed."

His mother Bernadette told the assistant coroner for Oxfordshire, Sonia Hayes: "They were very on and off, it just depended on the day of the week."

The inquest heard the engineer had a history of anxiety following childhood family trauma.

In a statement, Bernadette said: "Luke had developed some anxiety due to difficulties in family dynamics when he was young, none of that was his fault. He grew up as a bit of a worrier, he would get anxious about major and minor issues over the years and he took failure very badly.

"He had bought a house together with his ex-partner in March 2018 and they were expecting their first child together in March 2020. They had ups and downs in their relationship, it was struggling and they were no longer together at the time.

"It was getting harder to pull him back. He sought advice from different people which became confusing for him, so much so that I pulled back. He started to go through a phase which I can only describe as 'gallivanting' but it seemed to make him more worried and anxious."

Assistant coroner Ms Hayes concluded a verdict of suicide.

If you are in distress you can call the Samaritans on 116123 or Lifeline on 0808 808 8000.