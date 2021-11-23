NI Shadow Secretary Louise Haigh criticised by unionists after suggesting UK Government should be ‘neutral’ in border poll

Northern Ireland’s two largest unionist parties have criticised Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh after she suggested the British Government should remain neutral in the event of a border poll.

The DUP MP Carla Lockhart claimed the comments were a “fundamental misunderstanding of the principle of consent”.

While UUP MLA Steve Aiken called the approach “very puzzling” and said “nobody considers it even remotely likely” the Irish Government would adopt a stance of neutrality in the event of a vote.

Ms Haigh made the comments during an interview with Darren McCaffrey on the GB News channel.

Asked what case she would make for preserving the union, especially to those nationalists open to staying in the UK, Ms Haigh said: “The principal of consent is still very much in tact.

"It is only for the people of Northern Ireland to determine their own constitutional future and polls still suggest there is still a very firm majority for remaining in the United Kingdom.

"It’s not my job to be a persuader for the union,” adding that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “not a good custodian of the Good Friday Agreement”

Ms Lockhart said Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had already been “clear” he would campaign for Northern Ireland to remain in the UK in the event of a border poll.

“The comments of Louise Haigh not only contradict these but demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of the principle of consent,” the Upper Bann MP said.

“There is an irony that the Shadow Secretary of State criticised the Prime Minister in her interview for his custodianship of an Agreement which she either doesn't understand or has chosen to misrepresent.

“It is simply wrong to suggest that the United Kingdom Government must remain neutral on Northern Ireland's constitutional position.

“It relates the fact that any decision to change Northern Ireland's constitutional status will be decided and voted upon by the people of Northern Ireland.”

Ms Lockhart accused the Labour politician of continuing to “drive a political agenda” by “repeated misquoting and misinterpretation of the Belfast Agreement”.

“The common theme is that unionist interpretation and views are not taken into consideration.”

Quoting the terms of the peace deal on GB News, Ms Haigh said it was important that the UK did not have any selfish or strategic interests in keeping Northern Ireland.

She said that in the event of a border poll the British Government should not take a side.

"We’re a unionist party in the Labour Party, but if there is a border poll we should remain neutral. I think that’s an important principal,” the Labour MP added.

"I believe in the union, I believe we’re stronger together….but it is a crucial element that has sustained peace is the principal of consent.”