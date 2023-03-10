NI snow: Almost 200 schools closed amid travel chaos as weather warning remains in place

A yellow weather warning for snow remains in place until 2pm today, with travel conditions in many parts to remain hazardous.

The cold snap this week also saw an amber warning for snow and ice issued for counties Antrim, Down and Armagh from 3pm on Thursday until 4am on Friday.

Snowfall has been particularly bad over higher ground, with the Met Office warning of “atrocious” travel conditions.

On Thursday, up to 20cm of snow was recorded over higher ground in some areas, creating dangerous snow drifts.

A spokesperson said there is a good chance some rural communities could become cut off due to the weather, and cautioned people about potential slips and falls on icy surfaces.

“Snow should begin to ease by the early hours of Friday, before clearing to the east. Temperatures will fall quickly under clearing skies, leading to the risk of icy conditions developing,” the Met Office said.

The Met Office also warned that power cuts may occur and services, such as mobile phone coverage, could be affected.

In the Republic, a weather warning for snow is in place across 13 counties until 10am on Friday, with scores of school closures expected.